Management company owned by Jared Kushner files to evict hundreds of families as moratoriums expire

A state eviction moratorium currently bars Maryland courts from removing tenants from their homes, and a federal moratorium offers renters additional protection. But like other landlords around the country, Westminster has been sending letters to tenants threatening legal fees and then filing eviction notices in court ― a first legal step toward removing tenants. Those notices are piling up in local courthouses as part of a national backlog of tens of thousands of cases that specialists warn could lead to a surge in displaced renters across the country as eviction bans expire and courts resume processing cases.

Westminster Management, an apartment company owned in part by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, has submitted hundreds of eviction filings in court against tenants with past due rent during the pandemic, according to interviews with more than a dozen tenants and a review of hundreds of the company’s filings.

Advertisement

Many of the Westminster tenants facing eviction live on low or middle incomes in modest apartments in the Baltimore area, according to tenants. Some of them said they fell behind on rent after losing jobs or wages due to the pandemic.

Those facing eviction proceedings once courts begin hearing cases again include a nurse who struggled financially during the pandemic, health-care administrators, and a single mother who is unemployed.

Yolanda Coates, who lives at a Westminster-owned property called Bonnie Ridge in Pikesville, Md., said she has kept her day job at a local child-care facility so far but has occasionally fallen behind on rent. As recently as Sept. 25, Westminster charged her court fees in an ongoing eviction case that started last year, according to an e-mail reviewed by the Post.

"If you don't pay before the fifth of the month, they still send out an eviction notice," Coates said.













Advertisement

For the moment, Maryland courts cannot order people removed from their homes. The state's moratorium was renewed Oct. 29, preventing cases from proceeding. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ban through the end of this year allows tenants in many cases to file paperwork to halt the process.

Westminster, a unit of the Kushner Cos., issued a statement from Kushner Cos. general counsel Christopher W. Smith saying the company was fully compliant with state and federal eviction bans, including ones approved by President Trump through the Cares Act and the CDC.

“Westminster has comprehensively abided by all federal, state, and local orders regarding residential tenancies during the COVID-19 pandemic . . . and will faithfully continue to do so,” the statement said.

When he joined his father-in-law, Trump, in the White House, Kushner resigned from his family's business but maintained ownership in Westminster, which paid him $1.65 million in 2019, according to his government disclosure form.

Westminster, which is co-owned by Kushner and other investors, manages more than 20,000 apartments, according to its website. It is far from the only company moving to evict tenants despite the pandemic; housing experts have been warning for months that as Americans' stimulus benefits run dry and eviction moratoriums expire, backlogs in eviction cases may be leading to a surge in renters being forced from their homes, particularly at the end of the year when the CDC moratorium ends.

Princeton University's Eviction Lab, which tracks evictions in 24 cities, found that landlords there have filed for 92,619 evictions during the pandemic. Election Lab's Alieza Durana said that the lack of federal data made comparing time frames difficult but that whoever is elected president will face "increasing numbers of people at risk of eviction, particularly among marginalized communities."

Advertisement

Data from past years suggest that evictions have a disproportionate impact on racial minorities. From 2012 to 2016, Black renters had evictions filed against them by landlords at nearly twice the rate of white renters, according to Eviction Lab data.

Some of Westminster's tenants, including those facing eviction, are Black, and their plight was highlighted Oct. 26 by public backlash to comments Kushner made on Fox News. Kushner said on the air that Trump wants to help Black people but that they have to "want to be successful" for his policies to work.

















Kushner is in a unique position to understand how the coronavirus has ravaged the national economy and the real estate industry.

After joining the nascent coronavirus task force with Vice President Mike Pence, Kushner said at an April 2 news conference that "the president wanted us to make sure we think outside the box, make sure we're finding all the best thinkers in the country, making sure we're getting all the best ideas, and that we're doing everything possible to make sure that we can keep Americans safe."

But his handling of the federal pandemic response, in which he quickly assembled a team of private-sector volunteers with limited expertise in health, ended with the administration leaving large parts of the response to the states.

Advertisement





Before Trump ran for president, Kushner had taken over his family's real estate company from his father, Charlie Kushner. Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, reported combined assets valued at between $204 million and $783 million last year.

Kushner has passed on some chances to avoid conflicts of interest. He planned to divest his stake worth between $25 million and $50 million in the real estate startup he co-founded, Cadre, and received an approval in February from the Office of Government Ethics to do so tax-free. But in June he withdrew the request, according to a filing with the office.

Kushner's company has struggled to pay some of its own debts, including by missing payments to one of its lenders on the retail space at the old New York Times building on West 43rd Street in Manhattan, according to securities filings. Kushner Cos. did not comment when asked about the property.















































