Tracking election recount possibilities and lawsuits in key battleground states

But with final margins still being determined, including in the too-close-to-call states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona, it’s still unclear which states — if any — will result in a margin of victory slim enough to be reversed by a batch of contested ballots.

For now, election law experts remain skeptical of the lawsuits and recount proposed by the Trump campaign, maintaining that filing a lawsuit is far easier than winning a lawsuit, particularly one with such drastic ramifications and limited evidence.

With the presidency hanging in the balance, the Trump campaign and local Republicans have unleashed a barrage of legal challenges aimed at disputing electoral gains made by Joe Biden and calling into question the election process.

Here’s a list of recount possibilities and lawsuits in key battleground states, listed alphabetically. It will be updated regularly.

Arizona

Recount: Arizona requires an automatic recount for close elections, but the margin has to be very narrow to trigger a recount — just 0.1 percent of the votes cast. All ballots are recounted electronically, with a sample of precincts hand-counted to verify the electronic tally. The secretary of state, Democrat Katie Hobbs, would oversee a recount.

As of Thursday afternoon, Biden narrowly leads Trump in the state by 2.4 percent with 14 percent of the vote left to tally.

Lawsuit:

A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of a handful of voters in Maricopa County — the state’s most populous county and home to Phoenix — alleges that Trump supporters were given Sharpie permanent markers to fill out their ballots in an effort to invalidate their votes. So-called #Sharpiegate has made the rounds on conservative TikTok and Twitter but appears to have no merit. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has said on several occasions that using a Sharpie to fill in a ballot is perfectly fine. The Maricopa County Elections Department even released a YouTube video on Oct. 24 saying the same.

Georgia

Recount: A recount can be requested within two days of the final count if the margin is 0.5 percent or less. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Trump currently leads by 0.3 percent with over 50,000 mail-in absentee ballots from Democratic strongholds outstanding.

Lawsuit:

On Wednesday night the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia, a typically red state that has become an unexpected question mark for Trump. The lawsuit asks a judge to make sure that late-arriving ballots are being properly segregated from on-time ballots. (In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.) The request appears to be based on a lone allegation by a Republican poll observer who said they saw a poll worker mix 53 late absentee ballots into a stack of on-time absentee ballots.

Michigan

Recount: An automatic recount is triggered in Michigan if the margin separating the candidates is 2,000 votes or fewer. Otherwise, candidates can request a full or partial recount of the state’s votes within two days of the final results if, in the words of Michigan election law, “the candidate is aggrieved on account of fraud or mistake in the canvass of the votes.”

After networks projected Biden to win the state Wednesday, his lead continued to grow to 2.8 percent by midday Thursday with only 2 percent of the vote left to be tallied, making a recount increasingly unlikely.

Lawsuit:

The Trump campaign on Wednesday announced it had filed a lawsuit in Michigan, asking a judge to halt the counting of ballots because they said the campaign had not been provided with “meaningful access” to observe the counting in multiple locations. The purpose of the suit is unclear given that Biden is winning in the count. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that the claim “doesn’t really line up with the facts.” A Michigan judge dismissed the lawsuit midday Thursday.

Nevada

Recount: A candidate can request a full recount for any reason, regardless of the margin. Requests must be made within three business days of vote counting and must be completed within 10 days. With 86 percent of the vote reported Thursday morning, Biden led Trump by just 11,787 votes or 0.9 percent.

Lawsuits:

Late on Election Day, the state’s Supreme Court granted a request to expedite an appeal of a last-ditch effort by Republicans to temporarily block certain aspects of mail-in ballot processing in Clark County, a bedrock of Democratic voters and home to Las Vegas. That included the use of machines to speed the process of checking voter signatures against state records. A decision on the case is possible as early as next week, but the initial ruling questioned the lack of evidence behind the lawsuit’s claims.

Midday on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced it would sue to stop the counting of what it calls “illegal votes” in Nevada. The suit claims to be based on evidence that “tens of thousands” of nonresidents and people who are deceased cast ballots in the 2020 election.

North Carolina

Recount: Both the Senate and presidential races were too close to call Wednesday night, though Trump and incumbent Thom Tillis had a slight edge with over 90 percent of the vote counted. Candidates in either race could call for a recount if they lose by a margin of either 0.5 percent or 10,000 votes. Whichever candidate is behind after an electronic recount can request a manual recount of select precincts. If the manual recount suggests an error in the electronic count that might reverse the outcome of the election, then more precincts will be included.

Lawsuit:

For months, Republicans have sought to revoke the extended deadline for mail-in ballots in North Carolina, which will be counted if they arrive through Nov. 12 so long as they are postmarked no later than Nov. 3. But the GOP had little luck overturning the deadline in federal or state court. As in Pennsylvania, the case could get another look from the Supreme Court justices after the election, but it is very unlikely.

Pennsylvania

Recount: The secretary of state will order an automatic recount if the presidential race is within a margin of 0.5 percent. Voters in individual districts can petition for recounts if they sign affidavits alleging errors in the vote totals within five days after an election. The recount must begin by Nov. 18 and be finished by Nov. 24.

Lawsuits: All eyes were on Pennsylvania — which packs more punch electorally than all but four states — long before Election Day. A mounting sea of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and state Republicans looms over the counting in the state, where tens of thousands of mail-in ballots still remain to be tallied Thursday. The process is slower than in other states because mail-in ballots couldn’t be counted until Nov. 3.

A lawsuit filed in state court by the Trump campaign claims that observers were not able to “meaningfully” oversee the count, and asks for the count to be stopped. On Thursday, a state appellate court issued an order guaranteeing that GOP ballot observers can watch the process within six feet. The order did not stop the count in Philadelphia, however. The campaign said it plans to ask a judge to temporarily halt ballot counting because of concerns that Republican poll monitors had not been able to properly monitor vote counting. It also plans to sue Pennsylvania election officials over concerns that federal voter ID laws were not properly followed.

Another lawsuit filed in state court by the Trump campaign and the RNC tries to move up the deadline for when mail-in voters with missing ID information would need to provide that information. Currently, the deadline is Nov. 12, but the Trump campaign wants it to be changed to Nov. 9.

Another Republican-backed lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that election officials in a Philadelphia suburb had violated the law by allowing voters whose mail-in ballots were defective to correct them. The case received a chilly reception from a federal judge Wednesday. “I don’t understand how the integrity of the election was affected,” said US District Judge Timothy Savage in a hearing on the case. No ruling has yet to be made, but it would only apply to 93 ballots.

Last week, the US Supreme Court let stand a decision to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania received up to three days after Election Day. The court refused Republicans' second request to hear the case before Nov. 3 but left open the possibility to revisit the case after the election. If the case comes before the court again post-election, as the Trump campaign has urged it to, opinions from conservative justices suggest they would consider throwing out the ballots received after Election Day. However, it’s not clear whether a large number of ballots are actually arriving late — Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Wednesday that there are only “hundreds” so far.

Wisconsin

Recount: By Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press had called Wisconsin for Biden. Final margins were still being decided but he appeared to have won by roughly 0.4 percent or 20,534 votes. The Trump campaign announced in a statement that “the President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Indeed, under Wisconsin law, Trump is allowed to request a recount since he trails by 1 percentage point or less, but he will likely have to foot the bill since the margin of victory is greater than 0.25 percent. This can’t begin until the last county has fully reported its votes, which likely won’t happen until late next week.

When a recount occurred in Wisconsin in 2016, Trump’s lead over Clinton was basically unchanged. This is typical of statewide recounts, according to election experts.

