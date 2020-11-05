A burning question (and smoldering answer): Why Trump?

I won’t list all the things that make him a reprehensible person. They have been well covered by numerous reports from multiple fields of journalism. Are there really that many uninformed people in this country? Are there that many people who believe Trump’s “They hate me” whining? Are there that many people who hate all the people and things that Trump tells them they should resent and fear?

I am fortunate to live in Massachusetts. We have, for the most part, intelligent and principled political representatives. We are insulated from some of the darker aspects of our country but not unaware of their existence. Someone needs to explain to me how so many Americans could vote for Donald Trump.

We saw the man — why do so many people support him?

What are so many people so very angry about? Please, can someone expain?

Judy O’Toole

Framingham





Trump’s populist revolution will go on

Polls again have incorrectly predicted the outcome of the presidential election.

The American people still don’t want high taxes or job-killing government restrictions. Nor do they want open borders or sanctuary cities. Americans support law enforcement and the military and don’t want a socialist government that will lead to bankruptcy and the loss of our freedoms.

They don’t want political bias in the media or censorship, and they don’t want to be lectured about social injustice by professional athletes or movie actors. Americans do not want to give up their right to bear arms, and they reject abortion as birth control. The people are tired of identity politics and a counterculture movement that threatens to destroy our nation. They reject the politicization of everything from pandemics to the rioting and looting in our cities.

This populist movement that Donald J. Trump started four years ago cannot be stopped by an established, questionable status quo, and no amount of spin by those who control the information in our nation can stop it.

The left will delay the inevitable by dragging out the final outcome for as long as they can, but this revolution goes on for four more years.

Charles Michael Sitero

Ormond Beach, Fla.





Enough with the ‘socialist’ tag already

If Republicans were actually interested in having legitimate debates, they would stop using the word “socialism” as a dirty word every time Democrats mention expanding health care, for example.

Let us consider: Is the taxpayer-funded military “socialist”? How about the police? Libraries? Traffic lights? Roads?

Such hypocrisy is astounding and makes reasonable discussion of issues and policies impossible.

Bill Dain

Newton





Political correctness? So, that was the deal breaker?

So, let me get this straight. Peter Foukal (“Trump speaks to people who’ve grown weary of political correctness,” Letters, Nov. 4) claims that for many Americans, “excesses of political correctness” trump (pardon the pun) important issues such as climate change, and he argues that an appropriate rebellion is to vote for Donald Trump. That is like equating a heart attack with a hangnail.

Foukal apparently forgot to mention other considerations: pushing conspiracy theories, lying about the seriousness of the coronavirus and facilitating its spread with rallies, blatantly supporting white supremacists, abusing the Department of Justice for personal gain, separating thousands of children from their parents, eviscerating civil service rules, torpedoing our international reputation.

I would need a more powerful reason than disdain for political correctness to sacrifice all the above and more.

Tom Foley

Buzzards Bay