The next president must soothe Americans’ fear

In 2016, 55 percent of Democrats said that the Republican Party made them feel “afraid.” Among Democrats who were highly engaged in politics (by voting regularly and volunteering for or donating to campaigns), the percentage jumped to a whopping 70 percent.

That is the largest lesson of the 2020 presidential election. The second largest is that Americans are frightened of radically different things.

More than at any time since the 1960s, American voters are frightened; many of them are terrified. We have officially become a Republic of Fear.

In the same year, the corresponding numbers for Republicans were 49 percent and 62 percent. That’s a lot of frightened people. In all probability, the numbers are significantly higher today.

Democrats (and many independents) are scared about what President Trump stands for. They believe that he is an authoritarian, indifferent to the Constitution. They think that he is prepared to go after, and to lock up, his political enemies.

They believe that he has unleashed racism and sexism, by giving a nod and a wink, or a kind of license, to those who are prepared to discriminate or even to commit acts of violence. They see him targeting specific groups — immigrants, Muslims, those who live in blue states.

They see that Trump does not much care about climate change. They think that he is incapable of handling COVID-19 — or even worse, that he doesn’t care to try. They believe that he is indifferent to the plight of those who are suffering most, including the poor, the unemployed, the elderly, and the sick.

Republicans (and many independents) are fearful of what Joe Biden would do — not necessarily because they fear Biden personally, but because they think that his administration would be populated by an out-of-control left, which would throw the nation into immediate turmoil.

They think that a national shutdown, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, would cause massive unemployment. They think that large tax increases, and a frenzy of new regulations, would strangle economic growth.

They think that religious organizations, and people of faith in general, would be threatened and marginalized. They think that a Biden administration would deprive the military, and the police, of necessary funding. The result would be to unleash a wave of civic unrest, including violence.

They think that longstanding moral values, and sources of pride, would be ridiculed and delegitimized: love of country, religious faith, heterosexual marriage. They think that a Biden administration would be in the grip of a vague, unAmerican, left-of-center orthodoxy — political correctness writ large, propagated by an out-of-touch, socialist-leaning elite. They think that free speech would be silenced and that guns would be confiscated, in defiance of the Second Amendment.

Whether Trump or Biden ultimately wins the 2020 contest, his first obligation, and in some ways his most important, will be to address the fear of those who voted for the other side.

For Trump, this would be a particular challenge, because much of his political career has been based on inculcating fear. It’s unlikely, and it’s hard to think of times when he has done this before, but he could show real leadership if he spoke directly not to his supporters but to Biden’s, and if he showed real gentleness and grace, and evinced a measure of humility and respect. In doing so, he would do best to address some of their concerns in explicit terms.

For Biden, the appropriate response would be more natural, and significantly easier. His task would be to speak directly, and specifically, to the fears of those who did not vote for him — by naming those fears and by clarifying, in the most emphatic terms, that they are not justified. He would do best if he gave skeptics a clear sense that he knows precisely what is scaring them. He did something of this kind in his speech Wednesday, when he spoke calmly and gently, and tried to assure people who voted against them that he would be on their side, too.

For a republic, fear is much worse than corrosive. It is dangerous; it can readily be turned into implacable opposition and, from there, into violence. Trump and Biden ought to get to work, sooner rather than later, on dispelling it.

Cass R. Sunstein is a professor at Harvard Law School. He can be reached at csunstei@law.harvard.edu.