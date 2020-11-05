So much for the blue wave

Though national polls captured Biden’s advantage — give or take a few points — state polling could hardly have been more off-base. In Wisconsin , polls had Biden up by almost 7 percentage points. A week before Election Day, one pollster gave him a 17-point edge in the crucial battleground state. In the end, Biden appears to have won by a mere 20,000 votes , less than 1 percent. Florida was supposed to be close, perhaps leaning Democratic. Trump won it by 3.5 percentage points. Texas looked to be neck and neck. Trump won it by nearly 6 percentage points . He won Iowa and Ohio by 8 percentage points. Republicans voters who might have stayed home in the past showed up to the polls in droves.

While Joe Biden appears poised to win the presidency from Donald Trump, little else that happened in Tuesday’s elections appears to make much sense. Virtually everything public opinion polling seemed to be telling about the state of the American electorate proved wrong. There was not the repudiation of Trumpism that many thought would occur. The blue wave didn’t materialize.

And then there were the congressional races. In South Carolina, the race between Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jamie Harrison was considered a marquee matchup, with the polls consistently showing a close race. Graham won by 10 percentage points — a crushing victory. In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins never topped 44 percent in a single public poll. She won with 51 percent of the vote. In the House, Republicans were not expected to lose seats. Instead, they picked up a few, knocking off a host of Democratic incumbents.

Of Senate incumbents who did lose, all were in states that the other party’s presidential candidates won. Doug Jones was defeated in ruby-red Alabama, while Cory Gardner lost in blue Colorado, and Martha McSally came up short in Arizona, which appears to be one of the five states flipped from red to blue by Biden. Meanwhile, in states won by Trump — including Iowa, South Carolina, Montana, and probably North Carolina — GOP Senate incumbents fended off a host of strong Democratic candidates who had scored deep fund-raising hauls. They did so by running nearly neck and neck with Trump and, like him, outperforming pre-election polling. In red-state America, being multiyear enablers to Trump’s corruption and norm-breaking was the key to winning reelection.

How to explain this series of events? The simple and most obvious explanation is that polarization, which has defined American politics for much of the past decade, is more extreme than many had assumed. Partisanship has become the modern equivalent of nationalism a century ago — a force that breeds radicalism and unifies groups of voters under a unifying banner. And there is no politician in modern American history who holds such a captivating sway over his party than Donald Trump. Where once voters split their ballots, today that seems like an era long past. While there are exceptions (like the Maine Senate race) consider what happened in Iowa. The gap between Democratic Senate candidate Teresa Greenfield and Biden was 4,254 votes or .006 percent. Between incumbent Joni Ernst and Trump is a bit larger, 32,181 or 3.6 percent more for Trump. Though most of those votes appear to have gone to third-party Senate candidates and not Greenfield.

For his devoted followers, it did not matter that Trump has completely botched the US response to COVID-19. His willingness to hold campaign rallies that contributed to the spread of the coronavirus and his refusal to wear a mask did little to dim their enthusiasm for him. His corruption, incompetence, and manifest inability to do his job mattered little. Attachment to Trump and the GOP appears to have overshadowed all other considerations. While that support may not have been strong enough to win him four more years, a Republican Senate guarantees continued gridlock and dysfunction in Washington.

The 2020 election was yet one more reminder of the deep, seemingly intractable political divide and the extent to which partisan identification is the most powerful force in our nation’s politics.

It reminds me of a moment from the 2016 campaign trail. At the Delaware County Fair in Ohio, I spoke with a man who was working a table for the county Republican Party. I asked him about Trump, and he didn’t appear to be much of a fan. Did he agree with Trump’s views on immigration? No. Did he think, as Trump was alleging at the time, that the 2016 election would be rigged? He chuckled at that and said he didn’t believe that. Had he supported Trump in the primaries? No. He hadn’t been his first choice.

So why, I asked, are you supporting Trump? “Well,” the man said, “I’m a Republican, and he’s a Republican.” That was it. It didn’t matter that he didn’t share Trump’s worldview. They were both on the same team and, as was the case on election night for millions of Republican voters, that was more than enough.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.