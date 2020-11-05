Thanks — again —for nothing, Governor Baker

This election was a chance to reclaim the heart and soul of this country. It was a chance to repudiate the scourge of Trumpism. It was a chance to restore integrity and decency to the highest office of our nation. Yet when asked how he voted, our feckless Governor Charlie Baker replied: “I blanked it” (“Baker leaves ballot for president blank,” Metro, Nov. 5).

Apparently our governor cares more about his poll numbers than he does about the future of this once-great nation. What sort of message does this send to the citizens of the Commonwealth?

To this I can only say: Blankety-blank, governor.