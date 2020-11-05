After three-week layoff, UMass football gets back in action vs. Marshall

While some extra prep time is always a good thing — particularly when you’re facing one of the best teams in the nation — Bell had to get creative when it came to avoiding burnout while spending three weeks readying for one opponent.

The Minutemen have played just one game this season, a 41-0 loss to Georgia Southern Oct. 17; two days later, they announced they had scheduled Marshall. That means there will be three full weeks between games for Walt Bell and his team.

The UMass football team faces an unusual set of challenges Saturday. The Minutemen not only are meeting a powerful Marshall team in West Virginia — ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today coaches' poll — they’ll be doing it after an extended layoff.

Advertisement

“When we came back [after the Georgia Southern game], we had to produce four negative tests over a week, so we kind of had a built-in week off there,” Bell said. "But it’s almost like bowl prep, in a way, where you [take] small incremental doses along the way and still try and get some focused work.

“It’s not necessarily all Marshall all the time, because at some point, the kids' focus is going to start to wane a little bit just knowing that it’s the same thing over and over and over.

"It is a balance. It’s hard to do, especially with young kids with everything that’s going on right now. But that’s why they call you Coach.”

“It definitely has been different,” said senior offensive lineman Larnel Coleman. “COVID time has been a struggle for just about everybody.

"But I think our organization has really been able to adapt to everything we’ve been doing. Our staff has put us in the right position to make sure we don’t get burned out, so it’s not like we’re just practicing, practicing, practicing.”

Advertisement

That has meant extended film work, as well as getting as healthy as possible for Marshall (5-0), which boasts one of the best defenses in college football (9.4 points per game allowed, third best in the NCAA) and an elite offense (33.8 points per game, 29th).

Among the notables on defense are defensive back Steven Gilmore — the younger brother of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore — and defensive lineman Darius Hodge, who leads the team with five sacks and six tackles for loss.

“There’s a reason they’re one of the top defenses in the country right now," marveled Bell. “They’re a long, seasoned bunch.”

On the other side, quarterback Grant Wells (64 percent completion rate, 1,110 passing yards) leads the offense, along with running back Brenden Knox (558 yards, 4.7 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns). But according to Bell, it all flows from a sturdy, veteran offensive line.

“They have a really good young quarterback,” Bell said. "They have a good skill group surrounding him. But what makes those guys really hard to defend is eight of the 10 O-linemen in the two-deep are seniors or redshirt juniors. It’s an old group. Very mature. Big, strong.

“Their offensive line really is what makes that thing go.”

In the end, Bell said, the extended time to prepare has been good, but it won’t mean anything unless the Minutemen can execute.

Advertisement

“We’re going to end up with eight or nine days of Marshall prep,” he said. “But those three hours on Saturday are going to be the judge.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.