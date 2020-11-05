In baseball, previous experience is not seen as a job requirement for managers

This reflects a trend across baseball, at a time when most searches should come with a disclaimer: “Prior managerial experience won’t be ignored entirely but most definitely is not required.”

The others — including the four candidates beyond Cora known to have advanced to at least a second interview — all have a glaring omission in their backgrounds: no major league managerial experience.

Nine known candidates have interviewed to fill the Red Sox managerial vacancy. One of them, Alex Cora, represents the ultimate known to the team: someone who has managed not just at the big league level but in Boston.

Advertisement

At the end of this past season, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom laid out his thinking about managerial experience in searching for Ron Roenicke’s replacement.

“Certainly prior managerial experiences is a good thing to have had,” said Bloom. “[But] there are other experiences that people can bring to the table that are also positives.”

Based on the non-Cora candidate pool, it’s fairly clear that other traits take precedence, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Bloom was part of two managerial searches with the Tampa Bay Rays, both of which yielded standout first-time managers: Joe Maddon and Kevin Cash.

Red Sox officials, meanwhile, received their own recent first-hand lesson in the notion that someone without a managerial past can excel in the role. Cora had no big league managerial experience and just one year as a bench coach when he took over the team in October 2017. His rookie year at the helm concluded with a World Series title.

Across the industry, teams appear increasingly comfortable committing to first-time managers rather than recycling those who had opportunities elsewhere. Of the 29 current managers, 18 had no prior experience when hired.

Advertisement

Of the 11 who had managed somewhere else, 10 had reached the postseason, seven had won at least one pennant, and five — including newly hired Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and new White Sox manager Tony La Russa — had won championships.

Only Giants manager Gabe Kapler, whose managerial tenure in Philadelphia lasted just two years (2018-19), was hired with a résumé that included at least one managerial stop but no postseason berths.

How to explain the relative lack of priority given to managerial experience — particularly non-championship experience? The managerial role has changed drastically in recent years.

Increasingly, the job is one that connects different parts of the organization, translating data and an incredible wealth of information in a fashion that informs strategy and helps players to emphasize strengths. The skills to navigate those connections and new types of information aren’t necessarily the same ones that were emphasized even a few years ago.

That said, given the many kinds of information that have to be processed quickly in the dugout, some experience clearly has value. There’s a reason why the majority of current managers (15 of 29) had served as bench coaches and why an even larger majority (20 of 29) had some sort of dugout experience on a big league coaching staff.

“[Experience is] obviously something you don’t have to have; [but] if you have had experience with managing, I definitely think it helps you in these places along I-95 with us, the Mets, the Red Sox, the Phillies,” said Yankees vice president Damon Oppenheimer, who described his own manager, Aaron Boone, as “an exception” in his ability to jump into his role without any coaching experience.

Advertisement

“I think it makes a difference. There’s a different level of press. There’s a different level of stress that probably goes into it where a little bit of experience can help a guy out.”

Yet while experience can help, teams that aren’t necessarily in win-now mode for the immediate season seem increasingly willing to give managers opportunities to grow on the job. A team that is building toward long-term sustainability — as the Rays were entering 2015, when they hired Cash, whose coaching experience had been limited to two years as a bullpen coach — might be comfortable letting a first-timer endure growing pains.

Even so, much like players who arrive in the big leagues as prospects, some managers fail to develop as hoped in their first opportunities. As such, there are risks associated with someone who lacks a track record that wouldn’t exist for the Red Sox if they chose to reunite with Cora.

Undoubtedly, those potential risks will be considered as the team gets deeper into its search; but the Red Sox, like many teams, seem well beyond the point where their decision will be shaped solely by hesitancy about the unknown.

Manager backgrounds A closer look at the backgrounds of the 29 current major league managers. ROLE NUMBER PERCENT First-time big league manager 18 62.1 Big league bench coach 15 51.7 Big league dugout coaching experience 20 69.0 Minor league manager 15 51.7 Media 8 27.6 Big league playing career 21 72.4 SOURCE : MLB media guides

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.