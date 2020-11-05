BC’s near-upset of No. 1 Clemson is bound to open eyes of prospective recruits

“I still feel sick to my stomach about it,” Hafley said. “I probably always will because we lost the game.”

That part — not being able to seal what could have been the Eagles' biggest win in years — still gnaws at BC coach Jeff Hafley.

The record books won’t necessarily remember the way Boston College had the college football world on pins and needles last Saturday. It won’t get into the details of the Eagles putting No. 1 Clemson on its heels from the start and very nearly pulling off the biggest upset of the season. The game will go down as a 34-28 loss.

But the Eagles certainly captured the attention of college football. Earlier this week, ESPN spotted the possibility of BC upsetting No. 4 Notre Dame and exercised its option for a six-day hold on the two teams' Nov. 14 matchup.

But, moreover, the Eagles grabbed the attention of recruits.

Taking the top team in the country to the brink on national television leaves an indelible impression on the minds of players who might see a future at BC. And in Hafley’s first year as head coach, those games are the ones that make a statement about the direction the program is heading.

“A lot of players noticed that we are coming,” Hafley said. "We talked to a lot of our guys about what we’re going to be and what it’s going to look like. We gave them a glimpse. Was it good enough? No, we lost the game. But I think they see that we are coming.

“I think they see on both sides, the schemes that we’re playing, and even early on in this process that we can hang with the best team in the country. That excites them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the way programs recruit. In September, the NCAA extended its suspension of all in-person recruiting in Division 1 sports through January. Schools were also encouraged to stop official and unofficial visits. Coaches were able to communicate via e-mail, phone, text, and social media.

The restrictions, while necessary, take away a level of engagement necessary to the process.

Opportunities like the one BC had at Clemson give the program another type of visibility.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about that,” Hafley said. “I’ll take that, and I’ll run with that the best that we can.”

Even under normal circumstances, that type of exposure is invaluable.

BC's Brandon Barlow (left, pressuring Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalele) recalled being impressed as a recruit when he attended the Eagles' 2014 home win over Southern Cal. Josh Morgan/Associated Press

Before defensive lineman Brandon Barlow committed to BC in 2015, he was at Alumni Stadium in 2014 when the Eagles upset Southern Cal, which was ranked No. 9. He remembered the feeling of being a recruit and seeing BC topple a Pac-12 powerhouse.

The Eagles were in their second year under coach Steve Addazio, who injected life into the program by guiding them to a bowl game in 2013 after missing out the past two seasons.

The Eagles have beaten only one top 25 team since then. Barlow still has vivid memories of that night.

“Just to see the atmosphere and the way the team came out and played,” Barlow said. “It was a tough team, and went down to the wire.

"As a recruit at that time, it made an impact on me as to what type of team BC is, what type of atmosphere you’re going to be playing in here, and what type of team they have here. That’s something that hasn’t changed even though a lot has changed since then.”

When linebacker Isaiah McDuffie thought back to his recruiting process, he didn’t think of a signature game that sold him on the BC culture. He committed in 2016; the Eagles suffered through an ugly 3-9 season the year before. But he still bought in.

“It was just believing in a process that made me come here,” he said. "They sold me on the school and sold me on the football program, the plans that they had for me and the plans that I have for myself coming here with academics and ACC football.

“I feel like that’s just really big. A lot of schools have both, but when looking at it, BC has both of those and I feel like that played a really big factor into me coming here today.”

Shortly after Hafley was hired, he signed three recruits to national letters of intent, but never got the opportunity to hit the recruiting trail because of the pandemic. Without that valuable face-to-face time, the evidence that Hafley is laying a foundation for the future at BC largely has to be in the product on the field.

“The aspects of this team that we’re always going to be tough, hard-nosed, and we’re going to try and lead the nation in effort,” Barlow said. “That’s something that we pride ourselves on.

"So as a recruit watching us perform now, that’s definitely a factor that plays into it. How we play is going to entice players to want to come and be a part of something special.”

BC's Elijah Jones (top) and Deon Jones tackle Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Josh Morgan/Associated Press





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.