Dartmouth’s Ava Crane headlines EMass girls’ volleyball players of the week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated November 5, 2020, 37 minutes ago


Highlighting top performances from girls’ volleyball players from EMass in the past week:

Jada Burdier, Haverhill — The Hillies are still undefeated at 6-0 thanks to Burdier. The senior outside hitter totaled 22 kills, 15 aces, and 19 digs in two 3-0 wins over Andover.

Ava Crane, Dartmouth — The sophomore outside hitter had 30 kills, six aces, and 28 digs in wins over Bridgewater-Raynham (3-1) and New Bedford (3-0).

Kendall Fiato, Arlington Catholic — The senior led the Cougars to a narrow 31-29, 25-23, 25-22 win over St. Mary’s on Monday with 11 kills and six aces.

Meghan Mungovan, Cardinal Spellman — In four games that produced a 3-1 week for the Cardinals, the junior middle hitter recorded 21 kills, seven aces, and 10 digs. Spellman registered 3-0 sweeps over Archbishop Williams, West Bridgewater, and Arlington Catholic and lost, 3-2, to Bishop Feehan.

Emma Ruel, Duxbury — The senior outside hitter led the Dragons to another Patriot League regular-season title last week, with a five-kill, two-ace, eight-dig performance in a 3-2 win over Hingham on Oct. 28. She followed that up with five aces and three digs in a sweep of Marshfield on Oct. 30.