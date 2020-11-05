Dartmouth’s Ava Crane headlines EMass girls’ volleyball players of the week

Jada Burdier, Haverhill — The Hillies are still undefeated at 6-0 thanks to Burdier. The senior outside hitter totaled 22 kills, 15 aces, and 19 digs in two 3-0 wins over Andover.

Highlighting top performances from girls’ volleyball players from EMass in the past week:

Ava Crane, Dartmouth — The sophomore outside hitter had 30 kills, six aces, and 28 digs in wins over Bridgewater-Raynham (3-1) and New Bedford (3-0).

Kendall Fiato, Arlington Catholic — The senior led the Cougars to a narrow 31-29, 25-23, 25-22 win over St. Mary’s on Monday with 11 kills and six aces.

Meghan Mungovan, Cardinal Spellman — In four games that produced a 3-1 week for the Cardinals, the junior middle hitter recorded 21 kills, seven aces, and 10 digs. Spellman registered 3-0 sweeps over Archbishop Williams, West Bridgewater, and Arlington Catholic and lost, 3-2, to Bishop Feehan.

Emma Ruel, Duxbury — The senior outside hitter led the Dragons to another Patriot League regular-season title last week, with a five-kill, two-ace, eight-dig performance in a 3-2 win over Hingham on Oct. 28. She followed that up with five aces and three digs in a sweep of Marshfield on Oct. 30.