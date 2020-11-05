Mookie Betts wins NL Silver Slugger Award

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a finalist for the National League MVP Award, won a Silver Slugger Award and was recognized by the league’s managers and coaches as one of the best hitters at his position.

Betts was joined along with NL outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.

Soto, 22, was snubbed as an NL MVP candidate after he won the NL batting title in his third year in the majors with a .351 average, smacked 13 homers in 47 games, and led major league hitters in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.185) and a few other advanced statistics.