Nauset Regional girls’ soccer to keep the pressure on to win first Cape and Islands title

Nauset and visiting Sandwich entered their matchup at 6-1-2. But after the Warriors pulled out a narrow 1-0 victory in the regular-season finale, a new banner will be on order. To earn the victory and their first C&I title after moving over from the Atlantic Coast League in 2019, Nauset had to make a few tweaks after a 0-0 draw against the same Blue Knight squad two weeks prior.

Since the start of the season, that has been the goal.

Ahead of Thursday’s Cape & Islands showdown against visiting Sandwich, Nauset Regional coach Tom Pollert walked his players through the gymnasium for a view of the school’s championship banners. Scouring the walls, the Warriors were unable to locate one that read “Girls’ Soccer / C&I Atlantic Division champion.”

Advertisement

“We switched our formation and kind of flipped the switch and said ‘Let’s attack,’ ” Pollert said.

“We’ve been working basically all week on some attacking patterns, and the pattern just fell into place.”

With an offensive-minded game plan, Nauset found its way into the box, and a foul set up a golden opportunity with about 15 minutes left on the clock. Freshman Caroline Kennard slotted the ball into the right side of the net, and the Nauset sideline went wild.

“It was kind of out of control, so we had to calm everybody down,” Pollert said. “So we kind of got everybody to try to just focus and try to keep their heads in it.”

Pollert said after the goal, he didn’t want a repeat of the Warriors’ Oct. 29 game against Barnstable, in which Nauset went up, 1-0, before conceding a late goal and finishing the game in a tie. In that game, the Warriors had dropped back and tried to pack the defensive third, he said.

Against Sandwich, they decided to keep the pressure up top. Another factor was junior goaltender Brady Deschamps, who has been instrumental in the Warriors’ seven shutouts this season. The league title is just one of Nauset’s goals, and the Warriors will turn their focus next to the Cape & Islands tournament.

Advertisement

“The way we’re going to approach it is that it’s going to be almost a second season,” Pollert said of the tournament. “We’ve seen everybody twice, so there are no secrets out there anymore.”

Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 0 — The Shamrocks (9-0) earned their ninth straight shutout with a dominant performance over Catholic Central League foe Cardinal Spellman.

Falmouth 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Jasmine Moran notched two goals to lift the Clippers over Dennis-Yarmouth heading into the Cape & Islands tourney on Tuesday.

Silver Lake 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Shea Kelleher erased a 1-0 halftime deficit with a pair of goals in the second frame to lift the Lakers (3-6-1) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ cross-country

St. Mary’s 15, Matignon 46 — The Spartans capped a 4-1 regular season with Kyle Kwiatek(17:08), Jesse Moriello (18:20), Anthony D’Itria (19:15), Cody Huynh (19:54), and Sean Osbahr (19:58) taking the first five spots.

Field hockey

Andover 7, Haverhill 0 — Zoe Martin made 30-plus saves for the second straight day for the Hillies in the MVC back-to-back against Andover.

Hanover 2, Silver Lake 1 — Seniors Anna Tedeschi (1 goal, 1 assist) and Mia Slowey (1 goal) paced the hosts (6-4) in the Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Lincoln-Sudbury 8, Newton South 2 — Junior Cece Sheldon scored four goals as the Warriors (4-1) rolled to the Dual County League Large semifinal win.

Oliver Ames 6, Stoughton 1 — Freshman Erin Cottam scored four goals as the host Tigers (8-0-2) cruised to the Hockomock league win in their regular-season finale.

Sturgis East 1, St. John Paul II 1 — Kellyn Thayer gave JPII a 1-0 lead in the third quarter, but Sturgis answered with the equalizer by Isabelle Cole with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter for the C&I draw.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Plymouth South 0 — The Panthers (1-8-1) earned their first win of the season behind two goals each from junior forwards Olivia Phelps and Lauren Dunn.

Boys’ soccer

Braintree 2, Walpole 1 — Seniors Mahmoud Ghneim and Alex Toye scored as the visiting Wamps (1-2-4) earned the Bay State Conference win.

Cambridge 2, Wayland 0 — Seniors Will Bavier and Farah Abdullah scored for the host Falcons (3-1-3) in the Dual County League Small Tournament semifinal win. Cambridge will play Waltham or Weston in the championship game.

Hingham 2, Plymouth North 1 — Aiden Brazel netted both goals for the Harbormen (6-2-3) in the Patriot League road win.

Hull 1, Archbishop Williams 0 — Senior captain Hayden Anastos scored the winner for the Pirates (4-5) in the nonleague win.

Nauset 9, Sandwich 0 — Junior forward Will Schiffer (4 goals) powered the Warriors (10-0) to an unbeaten regular season in the Cape & Island’s Atlantic Division. Nauset had a scoring differential of 57-1 in 10 games.

Advertisement

Girls’ swimming

Ursuline 97, Malden Catholic 57 — Junior Jennifer McGrail won the 500 freestyle for the host Bears in 5:33.

Girls’ volleyball

Duxbury 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — The Dragons (11-0) completed an undefeated regular season and earned the top seed in next week’s Patriot Cup Tournament.

Quincy 3, Scituate 0 — With a win over the Sailors, Quincy (9-0) earned the Fisher title for the third straight year ahead of the Patriot League Cup.