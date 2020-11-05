NFL and players’ union investigating 49ers and Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of coronavirus protocols

Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk , Trent Williams , and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.

A person familiar with the investigation said the probe was looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league.

The NFL and the players’ union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

All of the tests taken Wednesday for the 49ers came back negative the following day, the person said, and their game Thursday night against Green Bay went on as scheduled. While Bourne’s test was negative, the original is not considered a false positive because 101 out of 104 people in the league who tested negative one day after a positive test were later proven positive with subsequent tests, the person said.

Chiefs close facility

The Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to continue its preparations remotely for Sunday’s game against Carolina.

The Chiefs became the third team this week to close its facility because of positive tests. The Texans announced Wednesday night that a player had tested positive and all operations would be conducted virtually on Thursday, and the Bears canceled their Thursday workout when another of their players tested positive.

The Chiefs have been remarkably clear of positive COVID-19 tests since early in the season, when a player on their practice squad tested positive before a game against New England. Fullback Anthony Sherman recently came off the COVID-19 list. He was placed on it because he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

McCaffrey expected to play

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said barring a setback he expects Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

The 2019 All-Pro running back, who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked “fresh and fast” at practice and responded well after putting on the pads the day before.

“If we played right now, I feel like he would be able to play,” Rhule said. “It’s one of those deals where I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We had a good workout yesterday and we had a good workout today, so we will see where he is at [Friday]. It is trending in the right direction. It’s just a matter of no setbacks.”

Rhule said he hasn’t determined how much McCaffrey would play, saying he will need to have a conversation with the medical staff before making any decisions. He said backup Mike Davis will play Sunday, too.

McCaffrey is still designated for return from injured reserve. The Panthers have until Saturday to active him to the 53-man roster.

“I would love to get him out there,” Rhule said. “Obviously he will help us.”

Gaskin on IR

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury. Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard. Gaskin has been the Dolphins' best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving … Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice for the second straight day because of a foot injury. Ridley was hurt early in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 25-17 victory at Carolina last Thursday and hasn’t practiced since. He leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 657 yards and 6 touchdowns. Defensive end Dante Fowler hasn’t been able to practice this week because of a hamstring injury, and defensive end Takk McKinley has been held out with a groin injury. The Falcons (2-6) host the Broncos (3-4) on Sunday.