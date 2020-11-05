fb-pixel

Red Sox narrow down manager search to three candidates, with decision expected soon

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated November 5, 2020, 25 minutes ago
Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are narrowing down the candidate list.
Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are narrowing down the candidate list.

And then there were three.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox are down to three remaining candidates in their search for a new manager. The team has informed multiple candidates who had received second interviews that they’re no longer in the running.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network, who first reported that the Red Sox had entered the finalist stage, said that former Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Phillies integrative baseball performance director Sam Fuld are believed to be two of the finalists, with a decision expected soon.

