Make it count for Boston businesses at this outdoor marketplace

Looking to support Boston makers and small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis? Lusterity, an event-planning and design company based in Dorchester, hosts its sixth annual Make It Matter Marketplace on Saturday.
Of course, the event looks a little different than previous years. First off, the shopping extravaganza will take place outdoors near Fields Corner in Dorchester. Second, patrons who purchase tickets need to sign up for an hourlong shopping window.
But the selection of one-of-a-kind merchandise hasn’t changed. “Especially with the holidays coming up in November and December, people are often looking for small businesses to support,” said Lusterity owner Sierra Rothberg. “It’s very easy to purchase off Amazon or Target, but these small businesses have so much passion behind them and incredible skill that you often can’t find with larger corporate businesses.”
Vendors include skin care to tea blends from Joyefully Natural, curated gifts and art from Dorchester Art Project, knitted wares from StitchFire, and hand-lettered items from Kendraspondence. Sustainable apparel label Goga will donate a portion of Saturday’s revenue to Sisters Unchained, a Boston-based organization that works with young women affected by parental incarceration. And Home.stead Bakery and Cafe will have mulled wine and cookies on hand, with proceeds benefiting the United American Indians of New England. (Lusterity will donate 100 percent of ticket sales to the same nonprofit.)
In addition to being local, all Make It Matter vendors are owned by women, LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, or people of color. “Being a woman-owned business myself, we love to be able to support other businesses knowing there might not be other places for them,” Rothberg said.
In a typical year, Rothberg said the marketplace draws numerous patrons for a robust in-person event combining live entertainment, dining, and shopping. Lusterity is planning for no more than 15 attendees per hour this year, with the event’s exact address revealed only upon ticket purchase.
MAKE IT MATTER OUTDOOR MARKETPLACE
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$15. Fields Corner, Dorchester. lusterity.com/market
Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.