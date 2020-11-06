Make it count for Boston businesses at this outdoor marketplace

Looking to support Boston makers and small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis? Lusterity, an event-planning and design company based in Dorchester, hosts its sixth annual Make It Matter Marketplace on Saturday.

Of course, the event looks a little different than previous years. First off, the shopping extravaganza will take place outdoors near Fields Corner in Dorchester. Second, patrons who purchase tickets need to sign up for an hourlong shopping window.

But the selection of one-of-a-kind merchandise hasn’t changed. “Especially with the holidays coming up in November and December, people are often looking for small businesses to support,” said Lusterity owner Sierra Rothberg. “It’s very easy to purchase off Amazon or Target, but these small businesses have so much passion behind them and incredible skill that you often can’t find with larger corporate businesses.”