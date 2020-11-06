Biogen Alzheimer’s drug fails to gain FDA panel’s backing

Advisers said the trial they were asked to assess wasn’t finished and even though the data appeared positive, they couldn’t know for sure, particularly in light of conflicting evidence from a different trial.

The outside experts voted 8 to 1, with 2 undecided, that data from a single clinical trial with positive results was insufficient to show Biogen’s drug works. The vote contradicts a report FDA reviewers prepared ahead of the meeting that supported the efficacy of the drug, called aducanumab, though there was dissent in the agency.

(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc.’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapy failed to gain support from a panel of US Food and Drug Administration advisers on Friday, putting the drug at a crossroads as the agency weighs approval.

Advertisement

“There’s a huge danger in approving something that is not effective,” said Joel Perlmutter, a panel member and neurology professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Approval of Biogen’s therapy would be a milestone for the long battle against Alzheimer’s, a harrowing brain-wasting disease that affects some 5.8 million Americans. While there are other drugs that temporarily improve some symptoms, none slow or stop the eventually lethal destruction of brain neurons, the Alzheimer’s Association said in a report last year.

Aducanumab has also become a singularly important drug for Biogen, which has seen its market value fluctuate substantially over the past two years as it halted study on the drug, restarted its research, and then submitted it to regulators for approval earlier this year.

Shares of Biogen were halted throughout the regular trading day on Friday. On Wednesday, the stock surged 44 percent after the upbeat assessment from the FDA staff, though some of those gains were given back Thursday, when Biogen slid 7.5 percent.

Representatives for Biogen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The advisory committee’s recommendations aren’t binding. The FDA often calls on panels of experts, including researchers, medical professionals and patient representatives, when it is considering whether to approve a new drug. Wall Street analysts said the FDA seemed set on viewing the drug positively.

“This will be a test for the FDA on what happens when the FDA is on one extreme and the panel is seemingly on the other, with science and evidence or the lack thereof being at the core of discussion,” Mizuho analyst Salim Syed said in an email to Bloomberg News.