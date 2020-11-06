CVS names Karen Lynch as CEO, succeeding Larry Merlo

The shift in leadership reflects how CVS has further evolved under Merlo’s direction from a pharmacy chain into a health conglomerate that sells insurance coverage, administers drug-benefit plans and offers care, including Covid-19 testing. Lynch, 57, joined CVS in 2018 when it bought Aetna, where she was widely seen as a likely successor to its chief, Mark Bertolini.

CVS Health Corp. named Karen Lynch as its next chief executive officer, putting a seasoned insurance executive in place to succeed the health-care giant’s longtime leader Larry Merlo.

Lynch will become one of the most high-profile female executives in the business world, leading a company with a market value of more than $80 billion. On Friday, CVS indicated that it expects a stronger year than previously expected, as it prepared to play a significant role in vaccinating people for Covid-19.

Advertisement

Her appointment will be effective Feb. 1, 2021, the company said in a statement.

Merlo, 64, became CEO in 2011 and molded CVS into a health-industry bellwether. He joined the company in 1990 when it bought Peoples Drug, and worked his way up through the retail ranks to the top post. In his nine years at the helm, CVS has expanded its number of stores to 9,900, along the way acquiring Aetna in 2018 for $68 billion.

Like many health-care companies, CVS has been challenged by the coronavirus pandemic. The initial wave of infections that spread across the U.S. in the spring disrupted both its retail and its pharmacy business, as Americans avoided shopping and visits to the doctor.

However, some of those pressures have eased, and CVS boosted its outlook for the year on Friday after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company has stepped up coronavirus testing at its stores, and its retail sales are climbing.

CVS shares gained 2.1% in premarket trading in New York. Through the close on Thursday, the stock had declined 17% so far this year.

Advertisement

CVS reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 a share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.33 a share, and $67.06 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting $66.66 billion.

Retail revenue rose 6% from a year earlier to $22.73 billion. At the same time, however, new prescriptions slid from a year earlier, a sign that many Americans remain uneasy about going to the doctor in the pandemic. Infections meanwhile are rising again, with new daily cases topping 100,000 for the first time this week.

The pharmacy chain now offers Covid-19 screening at about 4,000 of its nearly 10,000 stores. CVS will vaccinate residents and employees of long-term care facilities against Covid-19 through a partnership with the U.S. government. Vaccines will also be available at its pharmacies in later stages of the rollout.

Lynch’s selection for the company’s top post makes a lot of sense, as her background matches the company’s ambitions, said Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut. “That’s where they want to go as a company, and that’s where her value will be,” Tanquilut said.

Lynch will join the company’s board upon assuming her new role, CVS said in its statement. Merlo will remain on the board until CVS’s next annual meeting in May 2021 and serve as a strategic adviser to assist with the transition until he retires on May 31, the company said.