Encore may furlough up to 1,000 workers because of reduced hours

Encore Boston Harbor says it may furlough up to 1,000 people as it dramatically cuts back its operating hours under new state measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The casino has had about 2,700 people working after it reopened in July, but hundreds more have remained on the sidelines without pay — and in September 385 were laid off entirely. Many of those employees worked in parts of the business that remain slow as the casino has operated under reduced capacity and has been missing out on key business such as conferences and events.
Now, the casino expects to cut its work force further, at least temporarily, as it seeks to comply with an order from Governor Charlie Baker ordering many indoor gathering places to close by 9:30 p.m. each day starting Friday.
In a conference call with investors on Thursday, Matt Maddox, chief executive of Encore parent company Wynn Resorts, said the number of furloughs could range between 670 and 1,000.
An Encore Boston Harbor spokeswoman noted that the casino has not yet determined the final size of the cut, and that no new workers had been furloughed as of Friday morning.
Encore, which is typically a 24-hour casino, plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day under Baker’s order. Maddox noted in the conference call on Thursday that he believes the Massachusetts measure is a good public health move, but that it would have short-term business consequences.
He said the casino generates the majority of its revenue during the time it will now be closed. Encore has already closed its hotel temporarily as a result of the reduced hours.
