Plans for condo tower on Hook Lobster site finally move forward

The project — a partnership between the Hook family and development firm SKW Partners — was first announced six years ago , but zoning for it was tied up in the larger debate over developer Don Chiofaro’s planned skyscraper up Atlantic Avenue at the Boston Harbor Garage, as well as with waterfront planning in general. Once that zoning won city and state approval, SKW was free to move forward, and, in a letter Friday from attorney Don Wiest, the company said it will “fill in a key missing segment of Boston’s Harborwalk,” and “allow pedestrians to enjoy some of the most magnificent views available anywhere in Boston.”

A developer Friday filed initial plans with the city to build a 22-story hotel on the site of Hook Lobster, on Atlantic Avenue alongside the Northern Avenue Bridge. The 305-foot tower would house a new Hook store on its ground floor, a rooftop restaurant, and about 400 rooms in between.

No images of the building were available Friday. SKW will file more detailed plans, likely in a month or two, with public meetings and city review to follow. Given the waterfront location, it will also need state environmental approvals.

The project’s advancement comes as planning nears an end for a new Northern Avenue Bridge, alongside the Hook site, and as several other high-profile sites along the downtown waterfront and Fort Point Channel are working through permitting at the Boston Planning & Development Agency. Wiest’s letter promised a well-lit and pedestrian-friendly experience with architecture that will bring “additional consistency and cohesion to Atlantic Ave.”

The filing also comes amid a collapse in Boston’s hotel industry, especially for higher-end hotels downtown that are suffering a severe loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic. But any new hotel on the Hook site is likely at least three years from opening, and backers of several other hotels in the works around Boston have signaled confidence that demand will rebound by then.

