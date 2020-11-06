Where does our post-election pandemic economy go from here?

So why is the outlook “extraordinarily uncertain,” as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell put it on Thursday?

Growth surged over the summer, retaking much of the ground lost during the coronavirus-induced shutdowns of March and April. Employers have created 12.1 million jobs over the past six months, including a better-than-expected increase in October , the Labor Department said Friday. That’s more than half the 22.2 million jobs that disappeared during the spring.

By most measures, the economy’s rebound during the pandemic has been extraordinary.

Momentum. The pandemic is gaining force and threatening to undermine the recovery in hiring, consumer spending, and business investment. While many analysts say another round of severe lockdowns isn’t preordained, the US economy is flying into a COVID-19 headwind.

“As we have emphasized throughout the pandemic, the outlook for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on the success of efforts to keep the virus in check,” Powell said on a videoconference after central bank policy makers wrapped up their November meeting. The biggest dangers, in the Fed’s view, are “the risk of the further spread of the disease and also the risk that households will run through the savings they’ve managed to accumulate.”

Powell spoke on a day in which new COVID-19 cases hit 121,000 in the US, the most ever.

The October jobs data — a snapshot of the labor market taken in the middle of the month with surveys of households and employers — were largely positive.

Employers added 638,000 jobs, and the increase would have been larger except for the loss of 147,000 temporary Census positions.

The unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 6.9 percent. That compares with a pandemic peak of 14.7 percent in April. (The Massachusetts jobless rate was 9.6 percent in September; the October figure will be released in two weeks.)

The labor force grew, more than reversing September’s decline, as job seekers were hired or resumed their search.

Employment in leisure and hospitality, the hardest-hit sector of the economy, saw the biggest boost in jobs at 271,000.

But there were troubling trends in the report, including:

Job growth continued to slow , from nearly 1.8 million jobs in July to 1.5 million in August to 672,000 in September.

The number of people working part-time for economic reasons rose by 383,000 to 6.7 million, after declines totaling 4.6 million over the prior five months.

The ranks of the long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) swelled by 1.2 million to 3.6 million, accounting for a third of all people without a job.

The longer people are out of work, the less likely they are to land a new job, research has shown.

“It is going to be much harder to get the last 20 percent of workers who lost their jobs back into employment than it was the first 20 percent,” said Megan Greene, an economist and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

It’s not just job creation that is leveling off. Consumer spending has barely budged since the start of September and remains down 3.9 percent from January, according to data tracked by Opportunity Insights, a Harvard research project. And industrial production dipped in September after four months of increases. Meanwhile, mortgage delinquencies have doubled this year as out-of-work homeowners struggle to make monthly payments.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged lower Friday. That followed four days of trading in which the benchmark spiked more than 7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9 percent.

The stock market has been focused on politics, not the pandemic. With Republicans likely to retain the Senate, investors are done worrying about a “blue wave” that would put Congress and the White House in Democratic hands.

Wall Street is thrilled that the 117th Congress will be divided, just like the 116th Congress, because it’s unlikely lawmakers will jack up taxes, slap price controls on pharmaceutical companies, pass Medicare for All, or break up the Google or Facebook monopolies.

But gridlock also reduces the chances that Congress will pass another massive coronavirus support bill, something investors and others have been begging for. With the election behind them, Democrats and Republicans may give negotiations another go.

“We need another rescue package,” Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, said the day after Election Day. “Hopefully the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election."

That deal will be smaller than the $3 trillion-plus package that Democrats had once embraced, but something is better than nothing in Wall Street’s eyes.

The Fed also believes the economy needs a fiscal shot in the arm because its efforts — most notably, near-zero interest rates and pumping money into the system by buying bonds — can only offset the COVID headwind so much.

“We can obviously support financial stability through our lending programs,” Powell said. “We’ll have a stronger recovery if we can get at least some more fiscal support, when it’s appropriate and at the size Congress thinks is appropriate.”















