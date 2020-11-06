‘Are they sensing my high degree of sexual repression?’

This is a terrifying prospect to me, and I honestly don’t know an approach to changing it other than dating. At this point I’ve given dating an honest effort probably three to four times in two different cities using dating apps. Over the course of that time, I’ve probably been on one to four dates with 30 or so women, which is not that small a sample (I’m a repressed but heterosexual man, by the way). There is a very clear pattern: Women clearly like me a lot, but don’t seem at all attracted to me. They are quite interested, but their interest very abruptly drops off almost always after two dates. Clearly it’s a problem with me. I’m not sure exactly what it is, but they’re probably sensing my high degree of sexual repression.

Q. I’m someone that, due to a combination of personality type, childhood experiences, and, I suppose, work, has had no sexual experience and little romantic experience at age 35. Perhaps I’m delusional about this, but I still think I’m a normal person. For the past several years, I’ve realized that even though I’ve put a huge amount of time and effort into maintaining relationships, my life is increasingly trending toward isolation. I can foresee a future in which I do not interact with people outside of work. I should say this issue is exacerbated by the pandemic, but was a clear problem for three to four years before. The fading of people from my life is largely due to friends and family having families and our society being one of couples and nuclear families being socially isolated themselves. I stay in contact with tons of people, but if I stopped contacting them, they would largely never talk to me again probably, unless they ran into me at some event.

Advertisement

Based on what people I know tell me, you’ll likely just say go to therapy and/or just keep playing the numbers game, but I figured I’d see what you and/or your readers would say.

LISTENER/READER

Advertisement





A. I just want to start by saying that I’m sorry you’re so isolated. Many people are lonely right now, and it doesn’t help that pre-COVID, you were already feeling detached from your community.

I am going to recommend therapy. Because ... it’s a good thing (most of the time). You do a lot of self-labeling — you’ve decided what you are and what it all means. It would be nice to learn how to stop that pattern. Because things can change so quickly. Therapy might also help you come up with ways to be confident about what happens after date two or three. For the record, if these women were not attracted to you at all, there would be no date two. You’re good company, apparently. It’s time to talk about how to be more confident about offering (and experiencing) what comes next.

You’re at a tough age for changing friendships. It’s true; at 35, a lot of people are really busy with partners and kids, especially now. That’s why I think it’s important for you to find friends who are single like you. Maybe they’re taking online classes. Maybe they’re playing games. Single people without children have a lot of time right now and are looking for each other’s company. Instead of focusing so much on fixing the love problem, seek out new communities. There’s power (and confidence) in numbers when you’re single. I know meeting people is difficult during a pandemic, so set small goals. Maybe one activity a week that brings you into a new circle, even virtually. Also, let your longtime friends know that you appreciate when they do reach out.

Advertisement

I can understand why your inexperience haunts you. I just want you to remember that everyone goes into dating with some insecurity. Some newly divorced people might feel weird that their sexual experience has been limited to one person for a very long time. Other formerly coupled people have no experience being alone, whereas you’re a pro. Trust me, being alone, without attention, is experience. Everyone brings different skills to the table. Learn to appreciate yours.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Therapy would be good because I think you should be asking the question: Am I repressed or am I terrified of rejection?

HEYITHINK





If a woman agrees to go on a date with you, if they’re not “just looking for a night out,” then they are attracted to you. You need to make a move. Hug, peck on the cheek, or a kiss goodnight on date 1. Kiss goodnight on date 2. Suggest date 3 involve her or your place, to some extent. Good luck.

GDCATCH





My guess is that after date 2, the expectation for increased intimacy increases (at least in your mind) and so you start to behave in subtle ways that show your discomfort and lack of confidence in this area. In other words, it sounds like you are psyching yourself out, and your dates can pick up on that. As MG said, this is something you can work on with a therapist. You’ve tried self-diagnoses long enough. Dating obviously won’t work this way and a new thing you could try is navigating it all with a professional.

Advertisement

BONECOLD





I’m throwing the therapy card for help on your self-esteem issues. I think you should focus on widening your social circle, making friends, and getting more comfortable around people before focusing on dating. That will come, but only if you stop seeing yourself as the “problem.” Good luck.

SURFERROSA





When the check comes, do you itemize it and tell your date what her share is?

YOURDINNERISINTHEDOGG





Methinks NOTHING is happening on the second date, so the women assume he’s just looking for friends/is bored.

GDCATCH





Maybe check with a trusted female friend to see if they can pick up what you’re broadcasting, so you can work to fix it. No one wants to date someone who presents negativity.

HARRISBSTONE





35 ... single ready to mingle ... and gainfully employed. C’mon, Mere, take one for The Blog.

FZAPPA

Send your own letter to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.