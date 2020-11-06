Let the kids walk and read at once? Yes!

“When I created the StoryWalk Project, I knew I had a great idea. I just didn’t anticipate how well it would be received across the country and beyond,” says Ferguson, who collaborated with Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier to loan StoryWalk to communities across the state. At last count, StoryWalk has spread to all 50 states and 12 foreign countries, appearing in state and local parks, schools, nature centers, childcare centers, farmers' markets, and more. “People everywhere are encouraged to bring it to their community,” Ferguson says.

The aptly-named program features laminated pages of a children’s story mounted on wooden stakes along a short outdoor path. As families stroll the path, they’re directed to the next page in the story. It’s a simple idea, with big benefits.

Everyone knows it’s good for kids to play outdoors. It’s also good for kids to read books. Why not put the two together? That’s exactly what Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., did in 2007 when she created StoryWalk, an innovative and fun way to promote reading, outdoor play, and family time.

Want to bring StoryWalk to your own neighborhood? Boston Children’s Museum has adapted the StoryWalk program as part of its larger Race to the Top — Early Learning Challenge grant.

“Boston Children’s Museum was selected by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to implement a statewide strategy to utilize the Commonwealth’s system of libraries and museums as resources to support early literacy and science learning for young children,” says museum spokeswoman Jo-Anne Baxter.

Part of that strategy was developing a statewide collection of StoryWalks, available to the public. The StoryWalks are housed in four libraries with Early Childhood Resource Centers. These include the Cambridge Public Library, Falmouth Public Library, Springfield City Library, and Norfolk Public Library. StoryWalk books can also be borrowed from these libraries and delivered through the Massachusetts Library System’s interlibrary loan and delivery program.

Books are free to borrow for up to two weeks, and typically include 30 or so laminated pages. You’ll need stakes for mounting the pages (sets of stakes are also available through select libraries) and a place to put the walk. Consider partnering with local organizations, such as parks and recreation centers, nature preserves, childcare centers, after-school programs, senior centers, and hospitals, local business associations and clubs that would be willing to host the walk. Special community events, such as farmers’ markets and festivals, are also good places. It doesn’t require a lot of space. Past participants say that about 40 steps between pages is about right, and that it’s best if the next page can be seen.

“In the past, we’ve loaned our Story Walks — the actual pages and wooden stakes — to East Boston, Mattapan, Walpole Public Library, and JP Family Engagement,” Baxter said. “In July, Dorchester Family Engagement did a virtual StoryWalk in collaboration with Raising a Reader.”

Most StoryWalk books have minimal text, vibrant illustrations, and a good story line. Often, they’re nature-based and seasonal, and contain messages of kindness and caring.

Currently, there are six StoryWalk books available through the Massachusetts Library System: “Corduroy” by Don Freeman, “Mouse Paint” by Ellen Stoll Walsh, “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds, “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, “The Ugly Vegetables” by Grace Lin, and “Look Out, Kindergarten, Here I Come! ¡Prepárarte, kindergarten, ¡Álla voy!” by Nancy Carlson.

“The StoryWalk has been a fun way to keep our regular walks fresh,” says Lisa Jackman of the StoryWalk they enjoy at The Trustees Chestnut Hill Farm in their hometown of Southborough. “With 7- and 5-year old girls, it’s also been a great way to practice reading skills while getting out energy. They love running down the trail and reading the story out loud to each other.”

For more information on the Massachusetts StoryWalk program and tips on hosting one in your community, visit www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/storywalk.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com