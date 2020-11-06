These are the election memes that are keeping us sane this week

For the past three days (and months before), the news cycle has been bombarded with information about President Trump, former vice president Joe Biden, and the million other things that make an election an election. Now, as the ballot counting inches forward, the end seems so close yet still so far.
One thing helping many of us slog through the chaos of this week? The memes.
They’re on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, even Facebook. They feature snippets from “Zootopia,” “Marriage Story,” and “The Great British Baking Show,” among others. And they’re keeping us sane.
Here are some notable Internet creations from the last few days:
Advertisement
Everything’s about Nevada (and the other states that haven’t been called)
Folks are on the edge of their seats waiting for several key states to finish tabulating their ballots. Social media users have wasted no time dragging Nevada in particular — a state known for counting things (gambling) and staying up all night (Las Vegas) — for how long it’s taking to tally the votes while the election hangs in the balance.
Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w— Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020
Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like “I have two photos in my hand...” pic.twitter.com/HpfDQZQ5Qh— 🦃TurkeyTime Tique🍁 (@nahtiqueee_) November 5, 2020
Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020
USA: where u at?— Blade 🗡 (@Fothousands) November 5, 2020
Nevada: I’m on the freeway pic.twitter.com/YY3LmfIbWq
Nevada while the entire country sits on the edge of their seat pic.twitter.com/qUR3xSW46d— Allie 🏳️🌈 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@taybeautifulll) November 5, 2020
nevada pic.twitter.com/16X3FrQfq4— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 5, 2020
Nothing worse than the wait
The minute after the first polls closed on Election Day, people have been waiting (and waiting and waiting) for a final call on the leader of the free world. A few presumably very tired people on the Internet have taken the opportunity to turn their anxiety into humor. It’s not like anyone is sleeping, anyway.
checking the news today pic.twitter.com/Gf0fBoAKVL— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 4, 2020
November 5, 2020
Me waking up to the same electoral map as when I went to sleep: pic.twitter.com/6K7ZLL8vkF— Geet Jeswani (@TweetingGeet) November 5, 2020
Good morning! Looking forward to another day of this.😭#ElectionResults2020 #Elections2020 #thursdaymorning— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/a4FnKtCOQp
It just occurred to me that this election is following the plot of The Notebook:— Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) November 5, 2020
- A white house
- Mail that wasn’t received
- A lot of fighting
- It wasn’t over
- It still isn’t over pic.twitter.com/5fXL0Qx2Nb
Let’s not forget the Gritty memes
The Philadelphia Flyers' googly orange mascot Gritty became a symbol of anti-Trump protest shortly after his first appearance in 2018. He transformed into a resistance hero and leftist avatar and even visited Conan. Now the question is, Gritty for president?
The new cabinet pic.twitter.com/yukYpOGvYS— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 6, 2020
The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo. pic.twitter.com/WoyYux2QfF— David Iskra | Later Traitor! (@IskraDavidPhoto) November 6, 2020
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.