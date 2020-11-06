These are the election memes that are keeping us sane this week

They’re on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, even Facebook. They feature snippets from “Zootopia,” “Marriage Story,” and “The Great British Baking Show,” among others. And they’re keeping us sane.

One thing helping many of us slog through the chaos of this week? The memes.

For the past three days (and months before), the news cycle has been bombarded with information about President Trump, former vice president Joe Biden, and the million other things that make an election an election. Now, as the ballot counting inches forward, the end seems so close yet still so far.

Here are some notable Internet creations from the last few days:

Everything’s about Nevada (and the other states that haven’t been called)

Folks are on the edge of their seats waiting for several key states to finish tabulating their ballots. Social media users have wasted no time dragging Nevada in particular — a state known for counting things (gambling) and staying up all night (Las Vegas) — for how long it’s taking to tally the votes while the election hangs in the balance.









Nothing worse than the wait

The minute after the first polls closed on Election Day, people have been waiting (and waiting and waiting) for a final call on the leader of the free world. A few presumably very tired people on the Internet have taken the opportunity to turn their anxiety into humor. It’s not like anyone is sleeping, anyway.





Let’s not forget the Gritty memes

The Philadelphia Flyers' googly orange mascot Gritty became a symbol of anti-Trump protest shortly after his first appearance in 2018. He transformed into a resistance hero and leftist avatar and even visited Conan. Now the question is, Gritty for president?

