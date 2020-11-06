The 2020 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts

Meet the female power players of the Bay State. The 2020 installment of this list, a joint project of The Commonwealth Institute and the Globe Magazine, includes leaders of health care companies, retail giants, construction heavyweights, financial institutions, nonprofits, and many more. All told, the women featured here­ — ­responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue­ — ­drive the Massachusetts economy.

How the list was created: For each organization, The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. TCI then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 20th year that TCI has created the list and the eighth year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.