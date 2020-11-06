Five things to do online and in person, Nov. 9-15

Dinosaurs will roam the earth once more during the MIT Museum’s discussion of Jurassic Park. Join researchers from MIT’s Sculpting Evolution group on Zoom for an introduction to the film at 7 p.m., then participants will watch the 1993 blockbuster and rejoin for a post-show discussion on everything from movie effects to the science and ethics of reviving long-lost species. Discussion is free; participants rent the film themselves. Registration information at mitmuseum.mit.edu.

Wednesday

Take a Hike

Celebrate Veterans Day with the Trustees of Reservations, hiking the most beautiful trails at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich. Witness stunning Plum Island vistas while you explore tidal estuaries teeming with wildlife, all the while soaking in the autumn air. $20 for non-members; veterans hike for free. 1 p.m. Registration is required at thetrustees.org.

Friday

Night Owl

Birds are on the brain at the Peabody Essex Museum. From the tiny elf owl to the massive great gray, discover North America’s 19 owl species before seeing six of them on a live stream and trying out a special lesson on bird calls. The free, virtual program begins at 7:45 p.m. Registration is required at pem.org.

Saturday

Leaps and Bounds

Boston Dance Theater comes straight to your living room in this special virtual event featuring contemporary pieces I had a thought and For The Record. Performers from the group, led by artistic director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and award-winning Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, take the stage at 8 p.m. Free, but donations are appreciated. globalartslive.org

Starting Saturday

Shakespeare in COVID Times

A 16th-century rom-com meets 2020 pandemic living — what could go wrong? Don’t miss the Hub Theatre Company of Boston’s rendition of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a raucous misadventure set during the COVID era. Tickets to the live stream are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $20. hubtheatreboston.org

