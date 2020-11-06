Homes for sale in Chelsea and Waltham with decorative mantels

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $108,000 in 1997

PROS Gaze at the Boston skyline from the farmers porch of this 1880 Colonial revival. Through the elegant arched entrance, the living and dining rooms feature fireplaces with original high-relief tiles from Chelsea’s former J. & J.G. Low Art Tile Works (whose tiles are on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art). A deck off the dining room leads to a well-landscaped fenced yard with patio. The new kitchen features quartz counters, maple Shaker cabinets, and a deep farmhouse sink, plus a powder room. Up the ornate staircase, a bath and four bedrooms (one with fireplace) encircle the landing. The third floor holds a storage room with skylight, and there’s laundry in the basement. CONS No off-street parking.

The living room in 235 Main Street, Waltham. Handout

$849,900

235 MAIN STREET / WALTHAM

SQUARE FEET 3,422

LOT SIZE 0.24 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $675,000 in 2015

PROS Enter this 1893 Victorian through a charming three-season porch into a grand foyer. French doors at left open to a family room with window bench and green-tiled gas fireplace. The living and dining rooms feature fireplaces as well; the latter connects to the expanded kitchen through a classic butler’s pantry. The roomy kitchen sports Corian counters, breakfast nook, powder room, and access to the deck, patio, and fenced yard. Up a staircase bathed in light from an arched window, four bedrooms — one with a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and built-in drawers — share a bath. There are two more bedrooms and a full bath on the third floor. CONS The driveway empties onto busy Route 20.

