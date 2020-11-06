Homes for sale in Chelsea and Waltham with decorative mantels

$569,900
112 CLARK AVENUE / CHELSEA
SQUARE FEET 1,768
LOT SIZE 0.11 acre
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $108,000 in 1997
PROS Gaze at the Boston skyline from the farmers porch of this 1880 Colonial revival. Through the elegant arched entrance, the living and dining rooms feature fireplaces with original high-relief tiles from Chelsea’s former J. & J.G. Low Art Tile Works (whose tiles are on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art). A deck off the dining room leads to a well-landscaped fenced yard with patio. The new kitchen features quartz counters, maple Shaker cabinets, and a deep farmhouse sink, plus a powder room. Up the ornate staircase, a bath and four bedrooms (one with fireplace) encircle the landing. The third floor holds a storage room with skylight, and there’s laundry in the basement. CONS No off-street parking.
Advertisement
Rich LeMay, RE/MAX on the River, 978 423-4762, lemayrich@gmail.com
$849,900
235 MAIN STREET / WALTHAM
SQUARE FEET 3,422
LOT SIZE 0.24 acre
BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $675,000 in 2015
PROS Enter this 1893 Victorian through a charming three-season porch into a grand foyer. French doors at left open to a family room with window bench and green-tiled gas fireplace. The living and dining rooms feature fireplaces as well; the latter connects to the expanded kitchen through a classic butler’s pantry. The roomy kitchen sports Corian counters, breakfast nook, powder room, and access to the deck, patio, and fenced yard. Up a staircase bathed in light from an arched window, four bedrooms — one with a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and built-in drawers — share a bath. There are two more bedrooms and a full bath on the third floor. CONS The driveway empties onto busy Route 20.
Advertisement
Hans Brings, Coldwell Banker, 617-968-0022, hansbrings.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.