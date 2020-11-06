Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Please consider asking Sybil Adelman Sage to write another essay (or two or three) for Connections (September 27). She’s funny and a terrific writer. I loved her piece on telemarketers.

Sage, writing of her boredom in lockdown: “I began to envy my California girlfriends, who had yards where they gathered for meals and mani-pedis. And they had the fires to talk about.” She seems to be a comedy writer with a tin ear; reducing the fires to a conversational gambit is not funny. People died.

Edie Engel / Belmont





Unsung Immigrants

Kudos to Megan Montgomery both for her terrific Perspective and for proudly being an Italian American (“Let the Columbus Statue Go. We Should Be Celebrating Sacco and Vanzetti,” October 4). It took a long time for the Italian community to gain the respect they richly deserve and the addition of so many wonderful things to our country.

Bob Mortarelli / Natick

When I was at college, on the facade of one of the school’s classroom buildings was a large mosaic by Ben Shahn of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti. Whenever I was on my way to a demonstration or peace march, I would purposely pass by that mural for inspiration. I guess it was my small way of saying that the two men had not died in vain.

Sam Kafrissen / Arlington

My parents had been friends with Sacco and Vanzetti. When they were arrested, my father, who hunted to put food on the table, buried his shotgun for fear he might be arrested, too. My mother made homemade pasta and would bring it to them when they were in the Dedham jail. When a movie about them was filmed in Brockton, next to an old shoe factory, the filmmakers contacted my mother to be in it and she refused. Judge Webster Thayer, who oversaw the trial, was known to be anti-immigrant and there should have been a mistrial and a new hearing.

John Sylvester / Brockton

Montgomery omitted two interesting facts from her otherwise excellent piece about the bias against Sacco and Vanzetti. First, the artist Gutzon Borglum completed his bas-relief sculpture of Sacco and Vanzetti, and in 1937, he offered it to the Commonwealth and to the City of Boston. The gift was refused by several governors for decades. The work was quietly installed on a wall at the Boston Public Library in 1979. It hung there until Governor Paul Cellucci and Mayor Thomas Menino formally accepted it in 1997. Second, the Legislature rejected Governor Michael Dukakis’s 1977 proclamation that they did not receive a fair trial the day after he issued it.

Eli Bortman / Peabody

I was literally raised on Sacco and Vanzetti . . . saw independent films about them, read books about them, heard plays and songs about them. I was a newscaster in Quincy when Dukakis [made his proclamation] in 1977. I think I led with it on the news that day. I have been a historical tour guide since 1997, and in the North End, I always mention that their funeral procession was on Hanover Street, and stretched for about a mile. I think a statue of them in the North End would be a wonderful idea!

Masha Traber / Lexington

I applaud the piece on Sacco and Vanzetti. How fitting indeed, as Montgomery suggests, it would be to honor all Italian Americans with a monument depicting these two courageous men who were made scapegoats, and were subsequently condemned to die in a case of a gross and unforgivable miscarriage of justice in a court of law. This would be a righteous memorial, as opposed to that of Christopher Columbus, whose legacy was that of violent racism.

Ian Franckenstein / Medford

I come from an Italian-American background. The Sacco-Vanzetti story has been a huge part of my life since I did my graduate thesis on it at Boston University. I have written screenplays and stage plays about the case and in 2004 produced a feature docudrama, The Diary of Sacco and Vanzetti, which aired on WGBH. This year I completed a not-yet-published historical novel about the case, including new judicial evidence that was ignored during the trial. I’m also a member of the Sacco-Vanzetti Commemorative Society, which is lobbying to have a plaque installed in the North End. Thanks for the great article.

David Rothauser / Chestnut Hill

If Americans of Italian descent are looking for a strong representative of our contributions to the American experience, we would be better served by promoting the figure of the Italian Philip Mazzei, a physician, agronomist, philosopher, and diplomat who was friends with Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. He visited Jefferson in Virginia and attempted to cultivate grapes next to Monticello, refusing to have the land tilled by enslaved people and insisting upon paying them. He provided some of the language that Jefferson used in the Declaration of Independence. Mazzei promoted the American cause in Europe, even attempting to raise money for the Revolution. His life is not marred by atrocities and in his death he is undeservedly forgotten.

Joseph Bocchicchio / Roslindale

