Zoom blind date: ‘I saw I was on mute and immediately felt like an idiot’

His interests: Politics, hiking, traveling the world

Last thing he read: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

DANA G.: 27 / real estate marketing director

Her hobbies: Softball, ice hockey, craft fairs

Notable quality: A morbid fascination with the mob

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, SOUTH END AND EAST BOSTON

NEWLY AVAILABLE

Dan I cleaned my apartment, put on a collared shirt, drank a beer, and logged in.

Dana I brushed my teeth and put on perfume like I was going on a regular date. Going through the motions helped me get in the right mind-set. I also made myself a gin and tonic before I signed on.

Dan I smiled, said hello, and was at ease. Then I saw I was on mute and immediately felt like an idiot.

Dana I am a virtual dating convert. I got to wear leggings and didn’t have to worry about how I’d get home afterward.

Dan Dana was very pretty and had the cutest glasses.

Dana Dan has a great smile. He was nicely dressed and seemed excited to meet me. We got the awkward screenshot picture out of the way and started chatting.

NO CONTINGENCIES

Dan We talked about real estate (we are both in the industry), where we are from (Florida and Massachusetts), and transportation (wouldn’t it be great if we had an inner harbor ferry system?).

Dana We talked about our families, interests, and hobbies. Dan has a cat, Cosette, who made more than one appearance during our conversation. She was very cute. I felt comfortable enough to ask if the ring he was wearing was a wedding ring. It wasn’t, but I had to check!

Dan Dana was kind and easy to talk to.

Dana Dan and I had quite a bit in common. We’re both music lovers with vinyl collections. I felt like I did a lot of talking because he was engaged in the conversation. I hope he wasn’t bothered by how much I can talk when given a chance!

Dan I ordered Thai from House of Siam on Tremont. It’s my go-to local Thai restaurant.

Dana I ordered grilled fish and chips from KO Pies. Anything from KO is always great.

Dan Dana is great, but I don’t think our personalities were lining up. There wasn’t that spark that really made me want to find out more.

Dana I felt more of a friendship than anything else. While our interests lined up, I didn’t get the sense that our personalities did.

STALE LISTING

Dan The date never really went from a good chat to an enthralling connection. After we both finished our meals, I paused and said I had had a wonderful time chatting.

Dana Around the hour and a half mark, he wound things down. It felt like the right time to me.

SECOND DATE?

Dan I don’t think the spark was there.

Dana While a second date isn’t in the cards, Dan is absolutely a catch and I wish him the best.

POST-MORTEM

Dan / B+

Dana / A













