Mass. updates COVID-19 school guidance, urging districts to offer in-person class unless there is transmission at school

“We all know that losing a week, a month, a quarter or more in the life of a kid’s education has real consequences,” Baker said during a news conference. “And that’s why today we’re improving our methods for assessing transmission rates in communities and upgrading school guidance to reflect what the data now makes clear: that learning can happen safely in the classroom.”

Lamenting that “too many” Massachusetts communities have their kids learning remotely, Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that the state has upgraded its metrics for determining COVID-19 transmission risks in cities and towns with an eye toward getting more children back in classrooms.

Advertisement

According to new state guidelines, cities and towns with less than 10,000 people will be deemed in the red high-risk category if they have more than 25 total cases. Cities and towns with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents will be high-risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. Larger communities will be high-risk with an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate at or greater than 4 percent.

With the new metrics, state education officials also updated their guidance for school districts to determine whether or not to offer in-person learning for students.

Prior to Friday, Baker had asked school districts to use the state’s color-coded risk map as one tool in determining whether to keep children in school in person. Unless a community was in the state’s highest-risk category — color coded as red — for three consecutive weeks, Baker had said, the schools should not have been returning to remote-only learning.

Now, state Education Secretary James Peyser said Friday, school districts should only look to remain in a remote-only model if there is coronavirus transmission happening within their community’s school buildings.

Advertisement

“Districts are now expected to prioritize in-person learning across all color-coded categories, unless there is suspected in-school transmission," Peyser said.

Lower-risk communities, or “districts in gray, green or yellow are expected to have students learning fully in person if logistically feasible. A hybrid model should be used only if there’s no other way to meet health and safety requirements related to school buildings or transportation,” Peyser said. "Schools in red communities should consider implementing hybrid models instead of going fully remote.”

Baker noted that remote-only learning carries mental health risks, such as depression and anxiety.

“Data collected from school districts across the US, of which we now have several months' worth, shows schools can open and operate safely in person,” Baker said.

Baker’s administration has urged Massachusetts public schools for weeks to remain open for in-person learning, citing evidence again on Friday that school buildings have not been proven to be super-spreading locations for the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, a total of 743 cases among students and 416 cases among staff members have been reported in Massachusetts school districts, educational collaboratives, and approved SPED schools. Education officials have said they are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools.

About 450,000 students across the state are participating in some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working inside school buildings.

Earlier this week, Baker even speculated that closing schools in the spring, during the initial wave of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, was "probably a bad idea.” However, he’s been hesitant to criticize specific school districts that have returned to remote-only learning. When asked last month how he felt about Boston Public Schools canceling all in-person instruction, he said he didn’t want to “Monday-morning quarterback this stuff.”

Advertisement

Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wouldn’t commit to penalizing school districts that choose to remain in a remote-only model when public health data does not seemingly support the choice, saying they will evaluate each district on a case-by-case basis.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.