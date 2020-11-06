Governor Baker: Trump’s claims of election conspiracy ‘aren’t supported by any of the facts’

He said the bipartisan vote-counting effort in key states must continue.

“I think the president’s comments that there’s some national conspiracy around this aren’t supported by any of the facts,” Baker said. “And they are damaging to democracy. They cheapen all of those of us who serve in public life and who ran, and who were either elected or defeated based on the will of the people.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday rejected President Trump’s claims of a conspiracy at play to hand the White House to Democrat Joe Biden amid the ongoing vote count in several key states.

“We should count every vote,” said Baker, a moderate Republican who for the second-straight presidential election declined to vote for Trump, his party’s standard bearer.

“If the courts end up getting involved, I hope they move quickly, based on the facts, the processes, and the law,” Baker said. “At some point, everybody’s got to get used to the idea that we need to move forward as a country and deal with all of the significant issues that we have to deal with here.”

Baker’s comments came as Trump and his allies have repeatedly alleged rampant fraud since Tuesday without presenting evidence.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” Trump tweeted early Friday. “The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

Baker defended the process during the State House briefing.

"People really did take a good hard look at the rules, processes” after the disputed 2000 presidential election, Baker said, adding that this year’s record-high turnout is also cause for celebration.

“I haven’t heard anybody say much at all about the fact that we have the highest participation rate in our nation’s history in this election,” Baker said. “We should be celebrating this.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.