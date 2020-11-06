Mass. Democratic Party chairman violated party rules involving himself in Morse-Neal primary, probe finds

Gus Bickford, who this month is vying for reelection as party chairman, also appeared to encourage the students to talk to a reporter about the accusations against Morse, whom Bickford had once tried to “discourage” from running against Representative Richard E. Neal in the first Congressional District, the probe concluded.

The head of the Massachusetts Democratic Party violated party rules barring him from getting involved in a contested primary when he encouraged a group of college Democrats to send a letter to Holyoke mayor and congressional candidate Alex Morse that raised misconduct allegations against him before the Sept. 1 election, a party-ordered investigation found.

Bickford denied Friday that he inappropriately involved himself in the race.

The investigation, conducted by former state Senator Cheryl Jacques at the request of party leaders, delved into the complicated imbroglio that entangled Morse and Neal’s heated congressional race this past summer before Neal ultimately won.

The College Democrats of Massachusetts in August had accused Morse of inappropriate sexual relations with college students before and during his congressional campaign and claimed he used his position of power for “romantic or sexual gain.” Morse, who until recently was a lecturer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, quickly apologized to anyone he made feel uncomfortable, but maintained that he had done nothing wrong.

But Bickford and the party’s executive director, Veronica Martinez, quickly became embroiled after dozens of state committee members demanded an investigation into what role they had played in the allegations surfacing against Morse just weeks ahead of the primary.

In her 25-page report, Jacques found that party leaders “were not honest” about their continued involvement in the situation after the allegations became public, and Martinez had instructed the then-president of the College Democrats to “delete communications between the two of them," only to later deny doing so.

Jacques determined that party leaders did not initiate the idea to “derail Morse” by raising the allegations, and members of the College Democrats had discussed their concerns about Morse months, and in some cases years, before they spoke with Bickford and Martinez in late July how to handle inquiries from reporters about the accusations.

But when students raised the idea of sending a letter directly to Morse, Bickford told them to “go with” that option and to “do it before the election,” according to Jacques’s report. The students also sought Bickford’s advice because a Politico reporter had asked about the allegations.

Bickford told them that the reporter had credibility and was a “trusted source," adding: “If you don’t go on the record with him, he won’t write the story.”

That, Jacques wrote, indicated that Bickford was “encouraging the students to talk to the reporter on the record and to do so prior to the election.” Those actions, including advising the students to send the letter ahead of the primary, violated a party bylaw that prohibits party staff from participating in a contested Democratic primary, Jacques wrote. Bickford’s role as chairman is a paid, full-time position.

In an email he sent to Democratic State Committee members on Friday, Bickford denied that he was trying to push the students to leak the information, or that he tried to involve himself in the race, noting he encouraged the students to talk directly with Morse’s campaign manager.

“I do strongly disagree with the baseless statement that by commenting on the credibility of a well-known national political reporter, I somehow implied or suggested that material be leaked to that reporter,” Bickford wrote. "Equally untrue is the false claim that I suggested the students send a letter before election day.

“At all times I was determined to stay out of this race, and I know I did that,” he added. “Consequently I am certain that I never suggested any action be taken before the election.”

According to Jacques’s report, Bickford and Martinez later referred the students to Jim Roosevelt, who serves as an unpaid attorney for the party and reviewed a letter the students had drafted before they sent it to Morse in early August. The students told Jacques that Roosevelt also suggested that they “leak” the letter, a charge Roosevelt vehemently denied, Jacques wrote.

The UMass student newspaper, The Massachusetts Daily Collegian, later reported on the letter, though the students said they did not know how the paper had gotten a copy, according to Jacques’s report.

Even though party leaders said publicly at the time that they had “no further involvement” once they referred the students to Roosevelt, that wasn’t true, Jacques found.

Martinez continued to frequently text and talk with the president of the College Democrats to provide what Jacques said was “moral support," and she later told the student to delete the text messages and phone records “in case they get in the wrong hands," according to Jacques.

Martinez did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday. Jacques wrote that she was “unable to substantiate” whether Bickford knew about Martinez’s ongoing communication with the student but as her supervisor, “he should have confirmed whether the two continued to communicate.”

Bickford, in a statement to the Globe on Friday, said he maintains the party did not involve itself further, as leaders had said.

“I do not believe that our Executive Director providing what Attorney Jacques has described as ‘moral support,’ constitutes ongoing involvement,” he said. “The bottom line is this. We were approached by college students who expressed concerns and asked for help. We earnestly attempted to help these students, and connected them with the guidance they were seeking.”

The report, which Jacques was tapped to conduct in September, lands at a pivotal moment within the state party. Bickford, who was first elected in 2016, is running for reelection as chairman against Mike Lake, a former two-time former statewide candidate, and Bob Massie, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate. The state committee is scheduled to vote Thursday.

The Democratic Party has kept hold of its super majorities in the state Legislature and the entire congressional delegation under Bickford, including capturing a handful of Republican-held seats in the Massachusetts House and Senate this year. Massachusetts voters, as expected, also overwhelmingly backed former vice president Joe Biden in this week’s presidential election.

But Bickford has faced criticisms for the party’s inability to chip away at the popularity of Governor Charlie Baker, including when the Swampscott Republican easily won reelection in 2018. Baker has not said whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022.

According to Jacques’s report, Bickford met with Morse in the spring of 2019, before he announced he would challenge Neal, and “discouraged” Morse from running, though he said “did not tell him not to run.” Instead, Bickford recommended that Morse run for lieutenant governor in 2022, should Attorney General Maura Healey choose to run for governor, Jacques wrote.

“Gus informed Morse that ‘she will be looking for a Western Mass running mate,’” Jacques wrote. (Healey has not publicly said whether she intends to run, but Democrats have speculated she would be a formidable candidate.)

Bickford told Jacques that he discouraged Morse from his congressional run because he thought it would be a distraction and a “money drain” in a year when Bickford’s top priority was ensuring President Trump was not reelected, according to the report.

Bickford’s actions did not violate party rules, because Morse wasn’t a declared candidate. But Jacques said the bylaws do not specify when a person is considered a candidate, and Jacques wrote he “may very well have violated the spirit” of the bylaw.

Morse did not immediately comment Friday.

Jacques said the party also lacks the infrastructure to ensure people can report concerns like those expressed by the College Democrats and be confident they’ll be handled impartially.

UMass Amherst has said it was also conducting its own investigation, led by Natashia Tidwell, a former federal prosecutor, into the allegations against Morse.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.