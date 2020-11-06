MBTA to begin enforcing mask usage on vehicles and in stations

The T announced its new policy as virus cases surge in Massachusetts and across the country, prompting new executive orders from Governor Charlie Baker that took effect Friday. One of the orders requires anybody over the age of 5 to wear a mask in any public setting, updating a prior mask order that was less rigid. The new order also specifically says MBTA Transit Police are authorized to enforce the rule on the transit system.

The MBTA has required riders to wear face coverings since May and featured messages across the system reminding riders to do so, but stopped short of enforcing the rule. By most accounts, the heavy majority of T riders during the coronavirus pandemic have covered their faces, but exceptions have been common enough to worry some riders .

The MBTA said it has directed employees to remind riders who are not wearing masks of the executive order. If the rider does not put the mask on, “the observation will be reported to the Operations Control Center, who will report and coordinate next steps with Transit Police.”

Baker’s executive order still offers a potential loophole: it provides an exception for people who claim some sort of medical exemption that complicates mask-wearing, and does not require them to produce proof of the issue. The T previously cited that exemption as the reason it wasn’t enforcing the rule.

And realistically, it would be difficult for police to respond immediately to each complaint, especially since riders generally don’t stay on transit vehicles for very long periods of time. But the T likely hopes the threat of enforcement will increase compliance.

The move comes eight months into a pandemic that has deeply curtailed ridership on the transit system, and amid a long run of debate about the MBTA’s role in enforcing mask rules.

The MBTA’s driver union previously pressed for much more rigid mask enforcement rules, essentially denying service to anybody who was not wearing one and suggesting people with medical conditions instead be offered rides through the T’s door-to-door service for riders with disabilities. And the T recently released a video on YouTube featuring workers who have survived the virus, urging riders to wear masks.

The occasional MBTA worker, however, also has eschewed mask rules. Boston Magazine’s coverage of their noncompliance prompted Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack to call out the agency’s response as “lame” in an internal e-mail that was published by the magazine this week.

“Shouldn’t we be telling our customers that we take mask wearing seriously and are committed to ensuring their safety while they are on transit?” Pollack wrote to top T officials, according to the report.

Some transit advocates have suggested MBTA officials should be distributing masks to riders. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the agency “is working on a plan to have face coverings available.”

The enforcement measures also come amid nationwide debate about the role of policing in America. Officials in Philadelphia backed off police enforcement of mask rules earlier this year after a video of officers forcibly removing a rider from a vehicle sparked backlash on social media. But New York’s transit system began using police to enforce mask rules on the subway this fall.

