New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today. Here’s what you need to know

If you’re older than 5 years old, mask up

Here’s what you need to know:

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Massachusetts residents will have to abide by new face covering and gathering restrictions — or risk fines. Governor Charlie Baker’s executive orders , which affect all areas of the state, go into effect Friday.

▪ All people over the age of 5 must wear a face covering — over both the mouth and nose — when in public indoor and outdoor locations. Masks are encouraged, but not required, for those between ages 2 and 5.

▪ According to the order, public locations include retail stores, public transportation (including ride-shares and carpools with non-household members), public streets, and any location with an outdoor event or performance.

▪ If someone refuses to wear a face covering, the operator of a facility or business may turn the person away. Those who fail to follow the guidelines could face fines up to $300 per violation.

Exceptions:

▪ Those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

▪ If a face covering would impede communication for a person with a hearing impairment.

▪ When in a vehicle alone or with a household member.

▪ When eating and drinking in a restaurant, receiving dental care, or swimming.

Restaurants and other types of businesses must shut their doors by 9:30 p.m.

▪ Gyms, theaters, and casinos also will close by 9:30 p.m. each night. Liquor sales also must stop at the same time, but other items may still be sold.

▪ Though restaurants have to stop table service by 9:30 p.m., takeout and delivery still can be offered through the night.

▪ Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and retail stores will be allowed to stay open after 9:30 p.m. Employees cleaning or stocking any business at night also will not be in violation of the order.

▪ Businesses that defy the orders may face fines up to $500.

Call it an early night — stay-at-home advisory starts at 10 p.m.

According to a stay-at-home advisory from the Department of Public Health, residents across the state are urged to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Though it isn’t a formal curfew, people are encouraged to remain home during those hours except for necessary activities such as going to school, work, or grocery shopping.

Having people over? Keep it small and disperse by 9:30 p.m.

Under the new restrictions, indoor gatherings must be kept to 10 people or fewer, down from the previous limit of 25 people. Limits on outdoor gatherings also were reduced from 50 to 25 people. All gatherings must disperse by 9:30 p.m.

The 25-person limits previously put on indoor public spaces or event venues, such as wedding venues, will not change. The new rules also do not apply to political demonstrations or religious activities.

Anyone organizing a gathering must report all known COVID-19 cases to the local health department. Those who violate the gathering restrictions could face fines up to $500 “for each person above the limit at a particular gathering,” according to the Baker administration.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.