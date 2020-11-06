New Hampshire man pleads guilty to murdering wife

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing and killing his wife in Concord last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced.

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, pleaded guilty to second degree murder state prosecutors said in a press release.

Prosecutors will seek a prison sentence of 45 years to life for the murder of Nathalia DaPaixao, 35, on July 28, 2019, the release said.