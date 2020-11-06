News in brief

A man suspected of kidnapping a young woman in New Bedford last month was fatally shot by law enforcement officers during a confrontation in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The woman, Jalajhia Finklea, 18, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, has been missing since Oct. 20. The shooting happened Thursday morning outside a McDonald’s in the city of Crestview after a US Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest the man, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release. The city is located about 50 miles east of Pensacola. As officers approached, the man fired at least once from inside a car, officials said. Officers returned fire, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released. Police in New Bedford confirmed Friday that their detectives were heading to Florida as they continue to investigate Finklea’s disappearance. (AP)





BOSTON

Teenage girl shot in Roxbury

A 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday night in Roxbury during an altercation between two groups, according to State Police. Troopers were alerted around 11:25 p.m. that a shooting had occurred in the area of Albert and Prentiss streets, the agency said in a statement. The girl was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. She is expected to survive, State Police said. The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was available Friday evening, a State Police spokesman said.

Bluefish catch limits could remain in place

Fishermen in the US will be allowed to bring about the same amount of bluefish to the docks in the coming year under a proposal from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s proposing keeping catch limits for the fish at mostly status quo. Bluefish is a popular food fish that is also prized by sport fishermen. Commercial fishermen from New England to Florida brought more than 2.6 million pounds of the fish to docks in 2019. The largest producer of the fish was North Carolina, where the largest share of the fish came to docks. NOAA said no states exceeded their quota allocations for the fish in 2019 and none are projected to do so this year. (AP)

WORCESTER

Schools delay return to in-person learning

Public school students will continue studying remotely until next year after the School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to delay in-person learning until ventilation systems built to fight viruses are in place. Students with disabilities and vocational students who had been set to return to classes on Nov. 16 will instead return Jan. 25, the School Committee decided during a teleconferenced meeting. The return date for other students will be set in December. Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28, 10 students reported testing positive for the coronavirus, schools Superintendent Maureen Bienienda said during the meeting, stressing that all students are learning remotely. Four teachers and one support staff member, who were all working remotely, also tested positive for the virus during that time, she said.

University eases some lockdown restrictions

Assumption University has extended until Monday a lockdown order for on-campus students, but eased some restrictions. It was originally scheduled to expire Friday. The university imposed the restrictions after eight students tested positive for COVID-19 last week and 130 students were placed in quarantine or were self-isolating. Assumption President Francesco C. Cesareo said in an e-mail to the campus community that he met with city officials Thursday morning and agreed that classes could resume Monday after the shelter-in-place order expires at 7 a.m. Restrictions for residential students were modified. As of 8 a.m. Friday, students were allowed to walk around campus and eat in dining halls, the e-mail said. But they were not to gather in groups larger than 25 people outdoors or 10 indoors. Masses of up to 55 people will be held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Cesareo said.

