Our warm stretch continues, and may set records

We of course know that this will not last and even if we have a warmer-than-average winter, which is what many of the models are indicating, it is still going to be cold and we will have some snow, so several days of 70 degree weather with sunshine in early- to mid-November is definitely a bonus.

It’s been a long week for many of us and as I wrote earlier in the week the weather has provided a beautiful distraction. Presently, if we evaluate the global oceans we find a La Niña condition going on across the Pacific, west of Peru. This La Niña condition is one of several variables that can often bring warmer-than-average temperatures to New England in mid-fall. Looking out over the next five to seven days temperatures are going to be significantly above average and we’re going to see an abundance of sunshine.

The forecast into Tuesday basically shows sunshine by day and clear skies at night with some fog in the morning. Highs will reach 68-72 degrees that entire time. Record high temperatures this time of year are surprisingly warm.

I ran through the database and the image below shows 15 of the warmest days between the 6th and 11th of November. Check out the 78-degree day back in 1931 on the 10th. This is all an indication of just how warm it can become even with the sun angle so low this time of year.

Some of the warmest days in the first two weeks of November are well into the 70s. NOAA

In terms of the actual records for each day, I think our best chance probably comes sometime next week, maybe even on Veterans Day. On the 11th the record is only 69 degrees, back in 2002. It’s interesting that that is one of the lower temperature records in the first half of the month; there’s another 69-degree record high on the 13th and then you have to wait almost two more weeks to find more records only in the 60s.

Another way to look at just how warm it is going to be over the next week is to loop together whether or not the forecast is for warmer- or colder-than-average temperatures. If it’s warmer than average it is marked in shades of reds but if it’s colder it is marked shades of blue. Notice that we stay in the red zone all the way through and into next Thursday.

Record highs by day for the entire year in Boston. NOAA

If this trend continues it’s likely that this November will end up as one of the top-five warmest Novembers in the record books and perhaps it could end up as the warmest on record. Obviously with so much time left in the month, lots can change, but right now we’re certainly on pace for another warm month.