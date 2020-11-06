Pedestrian struck in Yarmouth, taken to Boston hospital

A man was struck and by a car while crossing a street in Yarmouth Friday evening and taken to a hospital in Boston, a fire official said

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was thrown for some distance after being struck, Fire Capt. Corey Kittila said.

He was crossing Buck Island Road when he was struck in front of the Sandy Island Recreation Area at 6:31 p.m., Kittila said.