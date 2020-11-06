A quick guide to Rhode Island’s new coronavirus rules

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m starting to think the presidency should be decided by a good old fashioned game of “American Gladiators.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 35,750 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 566 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.6 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 16.8 percent. The state announced eight more deaths, bringing the total to 1,222. There were 182 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

With all eyes on the presidential race, you might have missed that Governor Gina Raimondo announced another round of coronavirus restrictions as Rhode Island and the country sees record numbers of new infections.

We know that some of these rules can be confusing or lead to a flurry of “what if?” questions, so here’s a quick guide that may help.

The stay-at-home advisory

Following a similar announcement in Massachusetts, Raimondo said residents are being urged to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekends. This begins on Sunday. It’s intended to limit unnecessary interactions with people outside of your household. No, it does not apply to people who work night shifts, and yes, you can still pick up a late night pizza if you’re stuck on your couch playing online poker.

The social gathering limit is still 10

This rule was already in place, but here’s a reminder that a social gathering limit of 10 doesn’t mean you should hop between mini parties at different locations before 10 p.m. The state says it will fine hosts who violate this rule, so don’t say you weren’t warned when that busybody from across the street snitches on you.

Advertisement

Early business closures

Let’s be clear about this: Even businesses must close by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 10:30 p.m. on weekends, though restaurants may allow take-out orders to be picked up after that time. That means you can’t hit the gym at 10 p.m., schedule a hair appointment for 11 p.m. and then go grab dinner at Twin River before spending the night playing video blackjack… for now. All of these perfectly enjoyable activities must happen earlier in the day. The rule begins Sunday.

Mask up

Speaking of the gym, you are required to wear a mask while working out. Yes, even during those intense bicep curls. The state is requiring masks anytime you are outside the house or around people you don’t live with, regardless of whether social distancing is possible.

Black Friday might look different

If you’re already excited to buy that impossibly large flat screen TV the morning after Thanksgiving, just know that you might be standing out in the cold a little longer than normal. Box stores now have a capacity limit of one person per 150 square feet. And, of course, everyone in line needs to stand six feet apart.

Cool it with the work travel

Companies are not supposed to send their employees to Vegas – or anywhere else – for pointless conferences or meetings for the time being. Raimondo has asked businesses to halt non-essential travel for at least the next several weeks.

Advertisement

No travel for sports

The state is also banning out-of-state travel for local sports, which could throw a wrench into the seasons for prep schools or AAU programs.

Capacity limits

All indoor events and venues – including places of worship – can have a maximum of 50 percent occupancy or 125 people, and outdoor events can have 66 percent occupancy or 150 people. Catered events can have up to 25 people indoors or 75 people outdoors.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Want to get to know Rhode Island’s next speaker of the House, Joseph Shekarchi? My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick profiles the Warwick Democrat. Read more.

⚓ Governor Raimondo said she will “almost certainly” be issuing new coronavirus restrictions for Thanksgiving. Read more.

⚓ In the first significant campaign move of 2022, Providence mayor and likely gubernatorial candidate Jorge Elorza shook up his fund-raising staff. Read more.

⚓ A former priest on the Diocese of Providence’s list of “credibly accused” clergy, Reverend John Petrocelli, was charged Thursday with molesting three boys while serving at a parish in Woonsocket in the 1980s. Read more.

⚓Mea culpa: I screwed up during the editing process in yesterday’s Rhode Map, which ended up with the lead item suggesting that all 39 cities and towns voted in favor of removing “Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name. It should have said that 20 of the 39 communities voted in favor of Question 1.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Meaghan McCabe, M. Teresa Paiva-Weed, Andy Boardman (23), Tony Simon, Ernie M. Lovely (50), Abby Borges (24), Charlene Small (67), Barbara Pedro, Anna Rose Maglio, Carol Amedo, Rosa Rockmore Baier (41), Laurie Sholes, Zack Mezera, James Lombardi, Nate Carpenter, Lisa Carnevale, and Lee Ann Sennick.

Advertisement

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: Let’s say a winner is called in the presidential race sometime today. Here’s what happens next. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board writes that all states should begin counting early votes prior to Election Day so that we can avoid the uncertainty that is currently sweeping across the country. Read more.

⚓ Media: The Globe’s Matthew Gilbert praises the TV journalists – like URI grad John King – who have been dissecting precinct outcomes from these key battleground states for four days now. Read more.

⚓ Sports: This is such a fun story about how ABC play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore got to be the voice of his son’s trick play in the Boston College/Clemson football game last week. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ We could start to see the networks make a call in the presidential sometime later today. We’re keeping track of results here.

⚓ US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and Steve Schmidt from The Lincoln Project are scheduled to be interviewed about the election results by Axios at 3:30 p.m.

⚓ Globe columnist Michael Cohen and senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins are holding a virtual discussion at 1 p.m. on what’s next in American politics.

⚓ Do you ❤️ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.