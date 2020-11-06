Robbie the arson dog joins Boston Fire Department

Robbie was brought on to learn the ropes from Keegan, and to replace him when he retires in a few years, said Lieutenant Tom Murray.

The one-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab has been busy nosing around a fire station on Massachusetts Avenue, often under the watchful eye of Keegan, the department’s other arson dog.

The Boston Fire Department has welcomed a special new member: Robbie the arson dog.

Arson dogs help firefighters by tracing small amounts of accelerant and petroleum at fire scenes, he said.

Robbie can sniff out drops of accelerant as small as 2.5 milliliters, which humans usually cannot smell. So far, he is able to smell 21 different types of accelerant including gasoline, acetone, diesel, and lighter fluid, Murray said.

Kerry Nee and Lauren Natarelli with Robbie, the yellow lab. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“The amount of time that Robbie can search a room or building is within minutes, which would take us hours,” he said.

Robbie’s handler, Firefighter Eric Wirtz, trains him by rewarding him with dry food whenever he correctly identifies accelerant. Robbie can only eat out of Wirtz’s hand — never a bowl, until he retires — and when he alerts Wirtz to accelerant, Murray said.

Robbie must train every day.

On days when Robbie does not train, Wirtz hides small traces of accelerant for Robbie to find before he eats.

“It’s a game,” Murray said.

Robbie was trained through the Puppies Behind Bars program, which allows prisoners to train puppies to become service dogs, he said.

Many arson dogs, like Robbie, are yellow labs, a breed known for their kind temperament and keen sense of smell, he said.

In the 1990s, Boston had one of the first arson dogs, Shuttle, Murray said. When he retired, the department had access to a dog from the State Police, but did not have its own until Keegan joined the force in 2014.

When they aren’t working, Robbie and Keegan love being together, he said. Whenever Robbie enters the building, Keegan smells him and wants to race up the stairs to see him.

”They’re like brothers,” he said.

The dogs also frequently train and work scenes together.

Robbie and Keegan also sometimes go with firefighters to comfort fire victims, some of whom have lost their homes and possessions, he said.

”They wear a lot of different hats,” Murray said.

Not only is Robbie a great asset to the department, but he’s also a great companion and a lovable dog, Murray said.

“He’s just a sweetheart,” he said.

Robbie, The Boston Fire Department's new arson dog Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.