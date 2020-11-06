Trump supporters protest at R.I. Board of Elections, demand recount

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Rhode Island on Tuesday with 59.2 percent of the vote, while Trump received 38.8 percent. Per Rhode Island law , in order to qualify for a recount Trump would have to be trailing Biden by 0.5 percent of the vote, or 1,500 votes, whichever was less. But according to the state board of elections, Trump was behind on Friday by more than 103,000 votes.

CRANSTON, R.I. — About a hundred supporters of President Donald J. Trump demonstrated outside the state Board of Elections headquarters Friday to demand a recount — even though outcomes in the Ocean State did not meet the requirements for one.

However, those gathered waving Trump flags and wearing Trump memorabilia repeated the president’s baseless accusations of voter fraud. They said they were suspicious of the counting of emergency ballots and mail ballots.

“We know there was a fraudulent mail ballot dump,” said Kathleen Forant, of Johnston. “We know that President Trump and the Republicans flipped our state red, but when we woke up in the morning [Wednesday] they said it was Biden."

Rhode Island has not gone red since 1984, when voters narrowly supported Republican Ronald Reagan over Democrat Walter Mondale, 51.7 percent to 48 percent, according to the state Board of Elections.

Though they said they did not have any evidence, Forant and Lynne Donabedian, of Warwick, said they believed Trump and they wanted the Board of Elections to prove the ballots were valid. They and others came together on social media and decided to rally to make their demands known.

“We want Trump validated,” Donabedian said. “We’re not going to give up. With the enthusiasm around the country, we want Trump as our president.”

John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, defended Rhode Island’s election integrity. On Twitter, he called on people seeing the demonstration to understand how the state’s election system actually works.

Every voter in Rhode Island uses a hand-marked paper ballot, which provides a record of every vote.

“And thanks to a law passed in 2020 we manually audit the outcome of the election using a risk-limiting audit. That means humans, not machines, examine a sample of ballots to determine whether the election yielded the correct winner,” Marion tweeted.

Rhode Island and Colorado are the only states that conduct an audit statewide before certifying results, which means any incorrect tally will be corrected by a full manual recount before finalizing the result, he said.

“The entire process is by design open to the public,” Marion said. “You can watch them examine the ballots, read the code of the software used, the whole nine yards.”

Information about the election process was met with suspicion and derision by the protesters, who chanted for a recount and cheered when passing motorists honked at them. Without offering any proof, they insisted that people voted illegally, the ballots were fake, coronavirus was used to persuade people to choose mail ballots, and that mail ballots were fraudulent.

Kamiko Baez of Providence, wearing a Trump mask and a giant red cowboy hat, said she was more interested in the conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon than a recount. She said she was excited when the early returns showed Trump was leading in Rhode Island, saying he was the best president since Abraham Lincoln — a talking point Trump repeated often on the campaign trail.

“We were going red, then all of a sudden, it’s blue. It made no sense,” Baez said. “You can’t actually believe that Biden has more votes than Obama.”













