Two Taunton police officers struck and injured while investigating crash on Route 140

Two police officers were struck and injured by a car that drove into a crash scene they were investigating on Route 140 Friday evening, Taunton police said.

The officers had responded at 6:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Taunton Depot Drive. A Volkswagen Beetle drove through the scene and struck the officers, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Both officers were treated at the scene, police said. One was taken to a local hospital and the other to Rhode Island Hospital.