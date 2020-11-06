fb-pixel

Two Taunton police officers struck and injured while investigating crash on Route 140

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 6, 2020, 45 minutes ago

Two police officers were struck and injured by a car that drove into a crash scene they were investigating on Route 140 Friday evening, Taunton police said.

The officers had responded at 6:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Taunton Depot Drive. A Volkswagen Beetle drove through the scene and struck the officers, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Both officers were treated at the scene, police said. One was taken to a local hospital and the other to Rhode Island Hospital.

Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and cooperated with police.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

