Here’s what we know about a potential recount in Georgia

He added: “The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country. The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right, and we will defend the integrity of our elections.”

“With a margin that small there will be a recount in Georgia,” said Raffensperger, a Republican.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters Friday that the state will likely head to a recount due to the small margin between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump. Biden pulled ahead in the state by a narrow margin of just over 1,500 votes by noon Friday with less than 5,000 ballots left to be counted in the state.

Gabriel Sterling, an official with the secretary of state’s office, said that a pool of 4,169 ballots — most of them absentee ballots — remained to be counted in four countries: Gwinnett, Cobb, Cherokee and Floyd. The largest batch to be counted was in Gwinnett County, which contains Atlanta suburban communities and has gone from Republican-leaning to Democratic-leaning in recent years.

The state must also deal with an unknown number of ballots from military and overseas, as well as a batch cast provisionally by voters who “cured,” or corrected disqualifying mistakes on, their ballots prior to Election Day.

The process for requesting a recount in Georgia is somewhat murky. There is no law that requires an automatic recount in a close race. But a candidate can request one if the margin is 0.5 percent or less. The Trump campaign, which has already announced intentions to call for a recount in Wisconsin, suggested it would do the same in Georgia in a statement Friday morning.

"Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel.

The Secretary of State and election officials may also order a recount if it appears there is a discrepancy or error in the returns. Sterling pushed back against claims by the Trump campaign suggesting voter fraud.

“We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities,” he said.

Georgia used new election machines involving a touchscreen computer that also prints a paper ballot. A recount is done by rescanning the paper ballots. They are not counted by hand, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona — all states determined still too close to call — no statewide recount has led to a change in the winner for at least 20 years, according to NBC News.





















