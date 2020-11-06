Stephen Colbert delivers impassioned rebuke of Trump’s false claims of voter fraud

Colbert, who was wearing all black, said he was dressed “for a funeral, because Donald Trump tried really hard to kill something tonight.”

“We’re taping this just a little while after Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room actually and tried to poison American democracy,” Colbert said during Thursday night’s “Late Show.”

Stephen Colbert decided against jokes in his Thursday night monologue and instead delivered a searing rebuke of President Trump’s White House speech hours earlier in which he made a number of baseless claims of voter fraud.

Earlier Thursday, Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room to erroneously claim that forces are trying to “steal” the election and local election workers cheated as they counted ballots.

Trump is currently trailing Biden by millions of votes in the popular vote count, and his Electoral College count, which decides the election, was at 214, with Biden at 264, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted in multiple states.

“If you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need,” Colbert said about Trump’s speech.

“For weeks we’ve been talking about there would be a red mirage; and how all those outstanding Biden mail-in ballots might let Joe catch up; and that Trump would probably come out around, oh I don’t know, Thursday — maybe evening news time — and pretend that he won and accuse everybody else of cheating,” Colbert continued.

“We all knew he would do this,” Colbert said. He then paused for about 15 seconds and appeared to get emotional.

“What I didn’t know is that it would hurt so much,” he continued. “I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House — our house, not his. That is devastating."

Colbert went on: “This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn’t want him to get COVID. Why I wanted him to survive. Because he is the president of the United States. That office means something. And that office should have some shred of decency.”

After all of the “predictable behavior of the last few days and the last four years,” Colbert said something “unpredictable" needs to happen, and pleaded with Republicans to denounce Trump’s comments.

He argued it is in Republicans' “best interest” to “get off the Trump train.”

A number of Republicans, such as former Massachusetts governor and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, spoke out about Trump’s false claims. But South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham supported the president’s efforts to question the vote-counting process and pledged in an interview on ABC News to donate $500,000 to the president’s “legal defense fund.”

Watch Colbert’s monologue:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.