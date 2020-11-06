Kids are completely obsessed with this election

But this year, Caroline and her peers are very much awake. Her class spent Wednesday figuring out how to get results on their school computers, frustrated by the news they were most definitely missing.

“In 2016, I fell asleep. I was 5,” said Caroline Rodman, a fourth-grader in Wellesley whose eyes wandered every now and then to examine CNN in the background. (Caroline said she didn’t know what a percent symbol was back then, so the results were kind of confusing.)

If you want to get an update on the latest twist in the presidential election, you might turn to a 9-year-old. Chances are she’s been tracking the AP’s electoral map between Zoom classes, live-streaming network news analysis on YouTube, and Gchatting with her classmates on the latest counts.

Advertisement

“My friend whispered to me that we had gotten Wisconsin,” Caroline said, relieved. “He had the app.”

As adults fret over who will win the presidency, it’s also been a roller coaster of a week for children, who aren’t even allowed to vote and now have to attend class while the future of their country hangs in the balance.

In the face of a nail-biting tally in which the presidency may depend on a few counties in Pennsylvania or Georgia, kids have become obsessed with the details, quizzing their parents on technicalities of the democratic process and becoming devoted fans of the most unlikely childhood heroes: election analysts Steve Kornacki and John King.

“It’s gonna be our future, and I want to know what it’s gonna be," said Katie Rodman, Caroline’s 12-year-old sister, whose first question after finishing a soccer game Wednesday night was whether a new batch of votes had come in. Katie said her two top political issues were police brutality and the climate crisis.

Brandon Blake, 10, has been live streaming news coverage of the electoral map on YouTube during breaks from fifth grade classes at the Holmes Innovation School in Dorchester.

Advertisement

“My mom came in my room and told me that they started counting some of the mail votes and [Joe] Biden had a big comeback," Brandon said on Friday. “I was kind of excited.”

But American democracy has also produced a number of topics that require further research.

“I have a question right now, and it’s how do electors get chosen for the Electoral College?" Brandon mused. "Why was the Electoral College made? And when was it made?”

Even very young children have gotten in on the action, including Gertie Green, a 5-year-old in Lowell. (“I’m talking to a reporter!” she shouted to her kindergarten teacher at the beginning of Zoom class.)

“The red one is Donald Trump and the blue one is Joe Biden," Gertie said, contemplating the electoral map on her dad’s phone. “Joe Biden is almost the president.”

(In deep blue Massachusetts, Trump-obsessed kindergartners are harder to find.)

News outlets called states at different times, so some young election analysts have made sure to have multiple information streams coming in at once.

“For now, I’m using the Google Tracker by Associated Press. I’ve been using the Fox News Tracker, and I have been watching NBC’s livestream on YouTube," said Townsend Roussin, an 11-year-old in West Roxbury. He chose NBC because he felt it provided the cleanest information, forgoing constant analysis for the clarity of a chart.

Advertisement

Townsend keeps multiple tabs open on his school computer, clicking between his teachers and the results every few minutes.

“There are a lot of kids who are obsessed in my class,” said Townsend, who is in sixth grade at the Joyce Kilmer School. “We set up a Google Chat called ‘Election Live’ and we were constantly checking in on the latest Electoral College votes.”

Townsend said he wanted to see Trump voted out of office “for social justice and environmental change,” he said. “I’m kind of obsessed with those two topics.”

No matter when the election is called, some kids expected a winding road to the presidency, which they planned to follow just as closely.

“I know they’re probably going to have a recount, but not for sure. And I want to see what lawsuits Trump is going to try to start," said Fatima Zarha Najri, a 13-year-old in Cambridge. She knew the final goal.

“I want to be the first person to text in my group chat — ‘This person won!’” Fatima said.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.