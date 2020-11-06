Another black eye for the pundit class

In the wake of the 2016 election, when the prediction profession was almost uniformly off-target in calculating that Hillary Clinton would become president, some of the biggest names in polling issued multiple mea culpas. “The Crystal Ball is shattered,” wrote Larry Sabato , director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, days after Donald Trump shocked the pundit class with his victory over Clinton.

This year, pollsters reassured voters they had learned the lessons of 2016 — among others, that they had under-emphasized turnout among white voters without college degrees — and pledged to do better. The New York Times even ran a chart titled “Correcting for mistakes,” hedging its 2020 polling against the errors of 2016.

But with the Electoral College result razor thin, it’s clear some of the polls overestimated the strength of Democrat Joe Biden in key states, notably Florida, North Carolina, and the nail-biter states in the Midwest. Democrats did not decisively flip the US Senate. It was certainly not the Democratic blowout more than a few pundits predicted. On the last day before the end of voting, Nate Cohn of The New York Times forecast that Biden would narrowly win Florida even if the polls were off as much as they had been in 2016. In the event, Trump handily carried Florida and its 29 Electoral College votes. “I do think they have a hell of a lot to answer for,” said veteran political analyst David Gergen about the pollsters during a discussion at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Wednesday.

As in 2016, national polls were more accurate than those in individual states, but since the archaic Electoral College is still the way we elect presidents, that isn’t much solace. Even if most surveys corrected for education levels this time, it appears they underestimated how much of the record increase in voter turnout would break for Trump.

Prognosticators also got some key issues wrong. The coming weeks will better tell the tale, but for now it seems voters were actually more concerned about the economy than about the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Trump hitched his campaign so thoroughly to the former issue and Biden the latter, the answer to “What just happened?” may be as straightforward as that.

To be fair, pollsters — and the journalists who interpret and build stories around them — faced extraordinary obstacles this year amid the pandemic. News organizations may have relied more heavily on polls than they would have liked, since shoe-leather reporting was more difficult logistically and actual voters harder to find. Exit-poll surveys were mostly conducted by paper questionnaire and telephone, and were probably less reliable anyway, given the large percentage of mail-in votes. Add to that the near-extinction of quality local newspapers that are well rooted in ground-level reporting, and polls become even more of a media crutch.

At its core, getting reliable poll results depends on a tacit agreement that respondents will act in good faith. With a polarizing figure such as Trump on the ballot, some analysts believe voters are hesitant to admit their support for fear of being judged, a phenomenon known as the “shy voter” syndrome, or, for serious wonks, “social desirability bias.” It’s also likely that the ceaseless attacks by Trump on the institutions of democracy, including the election itself, have trained his supporters to be hostile or even deceptive with pollsters. The Pew Research Center reports a steady decline in the number of people willing to answer pollster calls in the first place. That makes it harder — and more expensive — to get a large enough pool of respondents for an accurate read on voter sentiment. For all the advanced computer modeling touted by election analytic firms, the old adage “garbage in, garbage out” still applies.

But as satisfying as it may be to blame the pollsters for the confusion and anxiety of election night — and of the long days to come — the American people must also look in the mirror. We are too easily influenced by polls: too addicted to their seductive numerical solidity, too bored with policy discussions, and too dismissive of nuanced or opposing views. We eagerly feed the beast. Why should we be surprised when it bites our hand?

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.