Biden already looks presidential. Trump never did

It’s not President Trump. It’s Joe Biden, the former vice president who is on track to succeed him. On Friday, Biden led the popular tally with 73 million votes, and was growing his lead in the key battleground states he needed for electoral victory. At the same time, he exuded leadership and Zen-like calm during a long and harrowing week of roller-coaster emotion and tension.

For four years, Trump was a force of chaos and disruption who lived to bully and loved to humiliate rivals and anyone else with whom he disagreed. Could he sink any lower? Yes, he could. Early Wednesday morning, Trump declared himself the winner even though millions of ballots were still uncounted. He went on to announce that any other result was a “fraud on the American public.” Then, as votes were counted over his objections, and his lead melted away in key states, Trump melted down with it.

Sounding a bit like the wicked witch as she moaned, “What a world, what a world,” at the end of the “The Wizard of Oz,” Trump whined pathetically in the White House briefing room on Thursday night about a conspiracy to steal the election and lied about the votes that were still being counted, dividing them without any evidence into “legal” and “illegal.” He could not have looked any smaller or sounded any less like the leader of a great democracy. Biden, meanwhile, told the country what it needed to hear: “Democracy’s sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

The message was clear. With Biden, America will once again have a president who looks and sounds presidential — not as a candidate and not as president.

What does it mean to look and sound presidential? It’s more than optics and packaging. It’s about treating the office and all the people you represent with respect. It’s about character, dignity, and principle. It means loving this country enough to try to unite as many Americans as possible behind a mission that has the potential to lift us all — rather than loving power so much that you joyfully stir hatred and division as a way to energize your supporters. It’s the kind of leadership that recognizes stark and often polarizing differences of opinion, but still tries to get us as a country to a better place. It makes room for empathy and forgiveness. It admits mistakes. It strives for improvement. It recognizes the need for compromise.

If Trump had shown even a shred of that, it might have been possible to at least neutralize the contempt of the millions of Americans who didn’t vote for him. It might even have generated some grudging respect from those who hold different policy views. In an interesting piece in Commonwealth magazine, “The case for Donald Trump,” Shira Schoenberg writes about Trump achievements that were noted in newspaper editorials that endorsed him. They include job creation and the pre-pandemic economy; criminal justice reform that freed many inmates from prison; peace agreements between Israel and several Arab neighbors; rewritten trade deals and support for US-produced energy. Believe me, I know there’s a counter-argument to every one of them. And none of it makes up for the racism he exploited. But the point is that Trump made it easy for half the nation to continue to hate him because he so demeaned democracy and the presidency.

Biden comes from a different place. He knows the devastating loss of loved ones, as well as political loss. This was his third try for the White House. During this campaign, Trump called him senile and corrupt and attacked his family. While not always the smoothest speaker, Biden stayed calm and in control. Trump looked and sounded like a mean and petulant child. Biden looked and sounded like an adult ready to take on the challenges ahead.

It takes more than that to be a great president, or even a good one — but it’s a start.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.