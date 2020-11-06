A legacy of lies for Trump

His speech from the White House Thursday proved the narcissist whom Americans elected president in 2016 hasn’t changed a whit. He continues to sow division and distrust. But now that he’s spreading lies about illegal voting and the process of counting votes, he raises the specter that the most basic function that makes America a democracy — a political system that has served this nation well for more than two centuries — may be more vulnerable than previously imagined.

Donald Trump hates losing — he warned the American public of that well ahead of the election. Now he’s confirmed that he hates losing enough to attack American democracy itself — leaving a legacy of lies and disinformation about the electoral process that would be the envy of any foreign adversary who wanted to undermine faith in US elections.

Protecting our democracy will require Americans to tune out the noise emanating from the White House — and from QAnon and the fever swamps of conspiracy theorists — and to trust that this post-election season is still going pretty much as planned. There are no credible reports of electoral fraud. All week, legal votes were being counted in the calm, clear light of day. Pennsylvania was even live-streaming its vote-counting — it doesn’t get much more transparent than that.

Recounts are a perfectly routine part of the electoral process when vote tallies meet individual state standards for exceedingly close elections — and so will happen in Wisconsin and Georgia according to state law. Even lawsuits demanding recounts aren’t unusual.

What is outside the norm of American politics — and strikes at its very core — is the idea of prematurely stopping vote counts. But that’s exactly what the ever litigious Donald Trump and his band of lawyers attempted to do in Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Nevada’s Supreme Court unanimously rejected a petition from that state’s Republican Party to halt the counting of mail-in ballots in the Democratic stronghold of Clark County.

But as Loyola Law School Professor Justin Levitt told ProPublica, “A lawsuit without provable facts showing a statutory or constitutional violation is just a tweet with a filing fee.”

Which brings us to the Trump camp’s other weapon of choice — social media and a full-scale disinformation campaign that would have made Vladimir Putin proud. Tweets by Eric Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and the Trump campaign’s official account repeatedly spread the false claim that Trump had “won” Pennsylvania — tweets later covered by warning labels.

In fact, Twitter and Facebook had trouble just keeping up with the volume of false information emanating not from random voters but from the White House and the Trump campaign itself — and retweeted and reposted thousands of times before either company could label or halt their distribution.

“Our teams continue to monitor tweets that attempt to spread misleading information about voting, accounts engaged in spammy behavior, and tweets that make premature or inaccurate claims about election results,” said a statement from Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman.

But that hardly slowed the torrent. In fact, it has only grown more desperate and more pathetic.

In the days ahead, social media companies should be called to account for misinformation they didn’t quash or flag — just as they were after the 2016 election, when they allowed Russian-sponsored accounts to run amok, spreading lies and divisive bile in equal measure. And our country will need a full reckoning with Fox News, which having learned nothing from propagating falsehoods about the pandemic, featured commentators parroting President Trump’s conspiracy theories about a stolen election on Wednesday and Thursday.

It now falls to Republicans — in Congress and in state houses around the country, including our own — to make Trump stop, or at least to correct the record for the public, as Mitt Romney did on Thursday. But already, too many of them are merely echoing the president’s baseless accusations and helping to propagate his lies about the election. It shouldn’t take an act of political courage for members of the president’s party to stand up for diligent vote counting and for respecting the results of that process.

Our nation has faced grave threats from abroad in its history, from terrorist plots to Soviet propagandists during the Cold War. Today the most existential danger to democracy lies within. And for long after this election, we will need to reckon with how to make our nation less vulnerable to lies spread by those who hold political office — especially if they hold the highest office in the land.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.