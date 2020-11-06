Some short takes on a long, drawn-out election

Re Yvonne Abraham’s Nov. 5 Metro column “How do we fix this?” : Abraham seems to think the way to “bring this oh-so-divisible nation together” is to get the other side to come over to hers. You don’t have to be on the other side to think that this is about as likely as getting your goldfish to purr.

Providence





What they didn’t tell the pollsters

My theory on the polls being wrong about Donald Trump’s strength is that many Trump supporters kept their support a secret because they were ashamed to admit to it (“Pollsters miss the mark — again,” Metro, Nov. 5). So why did they vote for a man who they were ashamed of?

Trump embodies everything we teach our children not to be: liars, bullies, and racists.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Hingham





Take this mail-in-ballot aversion test

Are mail-in ballots reliable? That is the ongoing debate.





I have a question for those who support using mail-in voting for elections: If you win the next Massachusetts State Lottery or a Multi-State Powerball jackpot, would you handle the claim and payment in person, or would you trust sending your ticket and claim through the regular mail, via the United States Postal Service?

Brady Savage

Duxbury





There is a good and dire reason many voted remotely

From our nation’s capital, you don’t have to travel far to see the ultimate memorial at Arlington, Va., to those who gave their last measure to preserve both our right to vote and our right to have all our votes counted.

Scattered across America are memorials to the nearly 235,000 of our fellow citizens who have died to date as a result of COVID-19. Their memory pleads silent testimony to the humane and logical reason we had to resort to large-scale mail-in and drop-off balloting.

There is no fraud. Just the steady grind of the fragile mechanism of our imperfect democracy.

Why is this all so hard for some to fathom and accept?

Richard A. Johnson

Braintree





Record turnout is a verdict in itself

President Trump’s many boasts about quantity — crowds, support, etc. — are questionable, when they’re not just plain wrong I predict that one boast history will be compelled to document is the record turnout in this election, and he will have earned the credit.

My father would always remind me and my siblings, “Monitor your politics like your vital signs. They both can be detrimental to your health.”

Gerard Shea

Plymouth





50 states, 50 processes — sheesh!

As of Thursday morning, we still did not have clear election results. If this election teaches us anything, perhaps the biggest takeaway should be that we need to revamp our respective electoral processes before we worry about the Electoral College.

We have all states and territories doing things differently: For example, some count mail-ins first, some count them last; some say ballots have to be received by Election Day, some say they have to be postmarked by Election Day.

If all states and territories followed the same procedures, there would be less confusion and less opportunity for a candidate to cry foul. It’s past time to get the states together to fix this.

Sue Hoy

Taunton