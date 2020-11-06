We’ve prided ourselves as a democratic model, but we should look again

“After weeks of political turmoil including violent protests,” presidential elections begin that “many hope will usher in a semblance of calm.” “Given the deep mistrust between the two political camps,” election results are “unlikely to bring about stability.” Supreme Court considers a new request by the runner-up “to annul the vote.” Opposition leader swears himself in as new president. Defense and security forces called upon “not to interfere in the political process.” The country’s media and journalists remain extremely vulnerable to political pressure.

Contemporary headlines from the United States? No, these are news items over the past year about Guinea-Bissau, one of Africa’s many competitive autocracies — a term political scientists use to describe nation states with a framework of democratic institutions but where leaders disregard and manipulate the rules to gain unfair advantage over opponents.