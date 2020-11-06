For Cam Newton, Bill Belichick’s coaching influence extends beyond field, film room

The energy and consistency provided by “Coach Bill” or “Coach William” as Newton, the nickname king, sometimes likes to call his head coach, has proved to be a constant source of motivation.

On Friday, however, Newton revealed that the knowledge he’s gained from Belichick goes beyond the work on the field or the X’s and O’s in the film room.

FOXBOROUGH — Cam Newton has made no secret about how much football he’s learned from Bill Belichick during the quarterback’s brief tenure in New England.

"For me to witness it is something that is empowering because, I see a side of Coach Bill that a lot of people may not see. I see him outside the coaching mode and he’s doing cardio, he’s doing this, he’s walking around, and he’s always locked in,'' Newton said Friday. "And it was described to me as having that mental competitive stamina, and he probably has that, at his age, more than, you know, anybody than I’ve ever known.''

Newton said one of the most valuable lessons he’s adopted from the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach is to be singularly focused on the task at hand.

"He’s always working and always crafting. It’s something to do with the upcoming situation. In this case the Jets. He’s always watching something with the Jets,'' Newton said. "So, when I see that, I look at it like, ‘Well, I need to be doing something, too.’ I need to be working on my mechanics. I need to be working on my fundamentals. I need to be working on my strength. And I need to be working on something — the small things. But seeing that day in and day out. Early in the morning, late at night. It just gives you a boost of understanding to say, ‘Man, I always got to be working’ and he’s the head of the ship and for me to see that from him, it starts from the top down.''

Newton believes the Patriots offense, which showed some encouraging signs over the final 30 minutes against Buffalo, has put together another strong week of preparation and that they are “extremely close” to where they want to be.

"If we just keep stacking bricks on top of bricks on top of bricks, then hopefully we can put a full 60 minutes together this weekend,'' Newton said.

Newton was asked about his excitement level to play on “Monday Night Football” and if he has any standout memories from playing in the marquee game, in which he’s 5-2 for his career. Instead, he preferred to stay in the moment.

"I just want to win. That’s it. Nothing else matters,'' he said. “October wasn’t good for me. And we’ve got to make sure that November doesn’t feel like October. So, Monday night is good — but we have to win.”

Gase sees difference on other side

Adam Gase has been preparing to face the Patriots twice a year for the last four seasons and this is the first time he didn’t have to concern himself with slowing down Tom Brady.

"I’ve joked about it before — we are the same age,'' Gase said this week. "So, my entire tenure in the NFL, he’s been basically playing for a New England. So, obviously it’s a different look.''

Known more for his offensive acumen, Gase pointed to another missing Patriot as a reason New England has had some struggles on defense this season. The club that led the league in points allowed last season is ranked 12th in 2020.

"[Dont’a] Hightower from opting out — that’s a big deal,'' Gase said. "That’s a big loss. I know he’s missed games in the past because of injuries, but that changes quite a bit. I know they lost some guys in free agency as well.''

Still, Gase sees a lot of the same characteristics he saw last year when the Patriots had the No. 1 overall defense.

"As far as schematically, they’re still very aggressive, still in your face, still man-to-man, still playing tight coverage, still creating a ton of turnovers … They still are playing the run extremely tough. It looks a little different than last year as far as the bodies out there and how they are into it, but they’re having very similar results.''

Gilmore, Guy return to field

The Patriots defense received some good news with the returns of cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) to practice after both missed Thursday’s session.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) also practiced for the first time since being acquired from Jacksonville. All three were limited.

It wasn’t all good news however, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn was downgraded to a DNP as he deals with an ankle injury. Wynn was present for stretching and individual drills but did not participate in any team work.

Receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) did not practice.

The lengthy limited list also included tight ends Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (knee); running back Damien Harris (ankle); guards Joe Thuney (ankle) and Shaq Mason (calf); linebackers Shilique Calhoun (knee) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin); defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise (knee, hand); safety Kyle Dugger (ankle); and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Berry an option at tight end

The Patriots are thin at tight end with Izzo and Keene hurting and Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. Rookie practice squad defensive end Rashod Berry, who has experience at tight end at Ohio State, could get a tap on the shoulder to help out in a pinch. "Rashod’s a very willing player, willing to do whatever he’s asked to do,'' Belichick said. "So, yeah, I mean, at this point, when you have to create depth on your roster, those are the kind of options that you’d want to look at.'' … According to an ESPN report, the Patriots hosted tight end Dylan Cantrell for a workout and COVID-19 testing. The 6-foot-3-inch, 240-pound Cantrell was a receiver at Texas Tech before converting. He was a sixth-round choice of the Chargers in 2018 and spent this past summer with the Cardinals.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.